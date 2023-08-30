This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments last week.
Aug. 22
12:46 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 600 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller stated she heard someone between her house and garage, knocking on the house. Officer on scene advised there is a gate between the house and garage.
Aug. 23
12:16 a.m. – Hang up. 1400 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. 911 call, no one on the line. Contact made with caller who stated it was a pocket dial.
1:46 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. U.S. 8 and N. Hutchinson Road, Bruce. Caller reported she was traveling down the road and a construction worker kicked up a rock and cracked her windshield. Caller was advised to contact her insurance company.
4:23 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. N5000 block of County B, Glen Flora. Caller reported that the neighbors have a camera pointed at his residence and it sets off some sort of alarm when they leave. Officer on scene advised nothing criminal was taking place.
6:07 p.m. – Fire call. Weyerhaeuser Cenex. W14336 U.S. 8, Weyerhaeuser. Caller reported that underneath the counter feels hot.
11:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. N7000 block of County H, Bruce. Caller advised she has people working on her yard and they have been dragging every drug addict there.
Aug. 24
3:14 p.m. – Animal at large. 1000 block of Washington Street, Hawkins. Caller advised her friend was walking his dogs and tripped over one dog. The dogs ran away and the caller’s friend hit his head and was knocked unconscious. Subject advised he didn’t need EMS.
3:16 p.m. – Accident with injury. Edgewood Avenue E. and E. Eleventh Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised a motorcycle hit a golf cart. Advised no patient transport. Citations will be issued.
Aug. 25
8:41 a.m. – Alarm. W9700 block of Squaw Point Road, Holcombe. Call received from alarm company stating a residential alarm was set off. Contact made with property owner who stated he accidentally tripped the alarm and couldn’t turn it off.
8:43 a.m. – Harassment. W7000 block of Larson Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised a male subject had been coming to his residence. A couple weeks ago he tried to come in through a bedroom window.
1:08 p.m. – Harassment. 500 block of Sabin Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised he wishes to speak to an officer about the neighborhood kids calling him names.
2:58 p.m. – Animal complaint. 700 block of W. Arthur Road, Bruce. Caller stated he was at the Dollar General with his dog in the cart. Dog’s paw is now stuck in the cart. Caller doesn’t believe he can get it removed. Animal control contacted.
5:22 p.m. – Information. N5000 block of County B, Glen Flora. Caller advised she needed the mailbox from her old property at her new property, so she took it. She wanted this logged as information.
7:31 p.m. – Attempt to locate. Wis. 40, Bruce. Caller stated that when passing a vehicle, someone put a pistol out the window.
Aug. 26
8:09 a.m. – Information. 800 block of N. Blackburn Street, Bruce. Bruce American Legion will be holding a ceremony and burning flags in the Bruce Fire Department parking lot.
9:25 a.m. – Hang up. N5000 block of Norwegian Road, Bruce. 911 call received. Chainsaw sounds heard in background. Call back attempts were not successful.
12:52 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. W7400 block of Flambeau Point Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised he hasn’t been at his property since March or April and his rolling dock is missing. It might have let loose in the spring.
2:34 p.m. – Traffic offense. N6000 block of County M, Hawkins. Caller advised that a tractor pulling a large blade that extends into the road went partially into the ditch. Blade is still extending into the road.
6:08 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 300 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Male subject in lobby asking to see a deputy. Subject states he checked into a hotel room and the TV didn’t work. Subject wants a refund and the motel told him only the manager could issue a refund.
7:03 p.m. – Animal complaint. 800 block of Lake Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised there is a van at above location. There is a racoon inside of a cage in the van.
10::39 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. Lake Avenue E. and First Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised that his wife got out of the vehicle at Kwik Trip and was walking home. She is intoxicated.
Aug. 27
12:36 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. Wis. 27 and Thornapple River. Caller advised a deer ran into his camper while driving. Some debris on the road. Unsure where deer went. Squad dispatched to provide lights.
2:11 p.m. – Animal dispatched. N5700 block of Wis. 40, Bruce. Caller advised injured fawn needs to be dispatched. Officer on scene advised that its legs were broken, but it took off and ran into the woods.
7:28 p.m. – Damage to property. 500 block of Coleman Street, Bruce. Caller stated that someone broke out the back window of his car. Rock hole observed in bottom right-hand corner, window then caved due to shattering. Unknown cause of broken window.
10:43 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. U.S. 8 and Wis. 73, Glen Flora. Caller reported a suspicious vehicle that was on U.S. 8 and then turned around and went on Wis. 73.
8:51 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 800 Factory Street, Hawkins. Caller reported a yellow moving van in parking lot. Male subject inside starts up vehicle every now and then and moves it closer to building. Officer on scene advised subject was waiting to deliver products to Jeld Wen.
9:37 p.m. – Accident with injury. W4000 block of U.S. 8, Glen Flora. Caller advised EMS needed for subject who hit a pole. Subject has head injury.
10:43 p.m. – Noise complaint. 200 block of Worden Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller reported loud yelling coming from an apartment across the street. Officer on scene advised no one answered the door and everything was quiet.
Aug. 28
12:59 a.m. – Criminal damage to property. W8000 block of Flambeau Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised someone spray-painted the exit door. Officer on scene advised the caller’s 11-year-old daughter had black spray paint on her hand. Daughter stated she saw a 3.5-foot-tall female wearing all black and black, knee-high and high-heeled boots and a ski mask spray painting the door. Subject sprayed paint on the daughter’s hand and ran away. Spray paint damage consisted of the ‘B’ word misspelled several times.
3:10 a.m. – Trespass. 800 block of E. Third Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised he kicked a male subject out of his residence. Subject is stating he will not leave until he gets his food and a mug that he stole from a bar.
7:24 a.m. – Accident driver reportable. Wis. 27 and Doughty Road, Ladysmith. Call from Sheldon Chief advising of a Waste Management dump truck rollover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.