These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Wayne A. Ostrowski, 29, Tony, was charged with possession of THC (second offense).
Misdemeanors
Darren D. Ormson, 52, Barron, was charged with OWI (third), operating with PAC (third).
Reanna J. Cooper, 30, Ladysmith, was charged with disorderly conduct, battery and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Rusk County Traffic
Nicholas Michael Richards, 27, Woodbury Minn., speeding in a 55-mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Nicholas Donald Dvorachek, 40, Manitowoc, speeding in a 55-mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Aiden James Withington, 16, Bruce, exceeding speed zones, etc. (11-15 mph). Fined $175.30.
Riley Mae Teeters, 17, Hawkins, exceeding speed zones, etc. (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Elizabeth Ann Snider, 34, Ladysmith, vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Christina Elaine Riel, 46, Glen Flora, non-registration of vehicle – auto <10,000 lbs. Fined $175.30.
Rockford James Mckittrick, 31, Glen Flora, non-registration of vehicle – auto <10,000 lbs. Fined $175.30.
Robert Joseph Holmes, 38, Ladysmith, exceeding speed zones, etc. (25-29 mph). Fined $250.90.
Ariel Marie Timmers, 32, Kennan, hit and run – unattended vehicle. Fined $263.50.
Anthony H C Nuehring, 48, Tony, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Jacob Charles Tritz, 32, Exeland, vehicle operator failing to wear seat belt. Fined $10.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.