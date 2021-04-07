A Holcombe man was arrested for drug-related offenses Tuesday following a traffic stop and later allegedly threatened to elbow law enforcement in the face.
Billy R. Black, Jr., 32, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, threats to law enforcement and criminal damage to property.
According to the probable cause statement, on Tuesday, March 30 at 1:30 a.m., a Rusk County deputy parked at the intersection of Badger Road and Rangeline Road, Township of Willard, noticed a vehicle speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign at County I and Rangeline Road.
The deputy followed the vehicle as it turned eastbound onto County G and began traveling 45 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop in Conrath and the driver was identified as Black. He allegedly appeared to be sweating heavily, despite it being 58 degrees outside, was fidgeting and refused to make eye contact. During the traffic stop the deputy noticed a plastic magnetic box on the floor in front of the passenger seat, which through training, the deputy recognized as frequently being used by drug traffickers.
Black was asked to step out of the vehicle to conduct field sobriety tests and told the deputy he had not been drinking or consuming illegal drugs. Black closed his eyes so the deputy was unable to begin performing the tests.
The deputy determined Black was driving impaired, he was handcuffed while his vehicle was searched. During this time, Black was uncooperative and made several passive aggressive comments to the deputy, according to the probable cause statement.
A K9 deputy alerted to the inside of Black’s vehicle during a search of the air around the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed that the black, plastic magnetic box had a crystalline residue in it that later field tested positive for methamphetamine.
The probable cause statement alleges Black was transported to the Rusk County Jail; while being searched upon entry, Black threatened the deputy, “…you’re going to get an elbow to the face.” He allegedly also threatened to beat another deputy up.
After leaving the initial holding cell, it was found Black had damaged the kiosk in the cell. The cost of replacing the kiosk is $537.50.
