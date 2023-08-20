These are the Ladysmith Municipal Court forfeitures for May 2023.
These are the Ladysmith Municipal Court forfeitures for May 2023.
Tiffany L. Allard, 33, Ladysmith, open intoxicants in motor vehicle, $187.
Zander Boggs, 21, Hawkins, operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10. Non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80. Operating while suspended, $124.
Darrell B. Cole, 47, Ladysmith, operating while suspended, $124.
Ryan R. Fredrickson, 32, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124. Non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80.
Bobbie J. Granados, 45, Ladysmith, animal assaults or attacks, $199.60.
Shad James Harney, 37, Birnamwood, speeding on highway/street within city, $149.20.
Diona Rae-Lynn Johnson, 27, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124. Mandatory seatbelt violation, $10.
Donna S. McGinn, 29, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124. Non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80. Operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124.
Alyssa M. Churchwell, 19, Ladysmith, underage drinking, $256.30.
Lakota Jean Dull, 20, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124.
Marco Charles Gazic, 42, Ladysmith, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80.
Lavell Lee Kauffman, 27, Conrath, mandatory seatbelt violation, $10.
Kelsey Marie Kendall, 43, Cornell, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80.
Luke Leonard Lazar, 29, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle without insurance, $124.
Amy Lee Leikness, 35, Ladysmith, unlawful rem of property/theft < $1000, $357.10.
Kyle D. Nelson, 22, Ladysmith, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $124. Operating while suspended, $124.
Paulette J. Oldenburg, 65, Loretta, making illegal left turn, $98.80.
Donna S. McGinn, 29, Ladysmith, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80.
Sydney Louise Moreau, 23, Ladysmith, non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80. Operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, $10.
Charles E. Saxby, 47, Ladysmith, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $124.
Lisa Marie Schellenberger, 56, Glen Flora, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, $124. Non-registration of motor vehicle, $98.80.
Angela Jeanne Wolfe, 45, Hayward, retail theft <$1000, $357.10.
