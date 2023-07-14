A former Weyerhaeuser mail carrier who was originally charged with a methamphetamine distribution offense nearly three and one-half years ago was sentenced to two years’ probation Wednesday, June 28, in Barron County Circuit Court.
In a deal with prosecutors, former Chetek resident Timothy D. Wilson, 69, now living in Chippewa Falls, pleaded guilty to a reduced felony charge of methamphetamine possession, in exchange for dismissal of two other charges.
Conditions of Wilson’s probation require him to remain absolutely sober and to work with his probation agent to complete any and all evaluations, counseling, treatment and follow-up.
He cannot possess or consume controlled substances, unless prescribed, and “must not associate with anyone known to have or be using controlled substances, except in a controlled setting,” court records added.
Wilson was originally charged with possession between 10 and 50 grams of meth with intent to sell after his arrest while he was on his mail delivery route near Weyerhaeuser Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Earlier the same day, Barron County Sheriff’s investigators executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home in Chetek. No one was there at the time. But investigators seized unused plastic bags, a digital scale covered with alleged meth residue, smoking devices, and a sandwich bag containing more than 20 grams of meth.
When he was taken into custody in Rusk County, the defendant was allegedly found in possession of more meth and $929 in cash, mostly in the form of $20 bills, the complaint said.
