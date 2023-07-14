A former Weyerhaeuser mail carrier who was originally charged with a methamphetamine distribution offense nearly three and one-half years ago was sentenced to two years’ probation Wednesday, June 28, in Barron County Circuit Court.

In a deal with prosecutors, former Chetek resident Timothy D. Wilson, 69, now living in Chippewa Falls, pleaded guilty to a reduced felony charge of methamphetamine possession, in exchange for dismissal of two other charges.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.