This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from April 25-May 1.
April 25
6:18 a.m. – Check well-being of subject. Caller advised she had a child yesterday at Marshfield Clinic. Caller gave the child to someone, she did not know who, and she is worried she won’t get child back. Officers made contact. Caller intoxicated.
8:50 a.m. – Traffic offense. 4000 block of County I, Tony. Caller advised of vehicle running school bus stop sign. Reporting two separate incidents.
8:55 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 700 block of College Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller reported male and female subject walking northbound on Ninth Street. They are dressed in heavy coats.
10:30 a.m. – Trespass. N4000 block of Cutoff Road, Glen Flora. Caller reported male subject on her property that she doesn’t want there. Subject has campers and other equipment on property. Caller gave subject permission in the past to store junk on property, but now she wants it to stop and be cleaned up. Caller was advised this was a civil matter.
4:02 p.m. – Fire call. N7000 block of County A, Ladysmith. Caller reported a car on fire. Subjects on scene advised car is not on fire, just smoking. They do not need help.
4:28 p.m. – Harassment. 100 block of Sixth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised of 15-year-old juvenile hitting and threatening nine-year-old juvenile on bus. Officer to contact school about incident.
7:08 p.m. – Information. 400 block of Elm Avenue, Hawkins. Caller advised she is being harassed by her neighbors. They are parking vehicles in front of her house. Caller was advised that vehicles may park on public streets. Caller was not happy with answer and hung up.
8:57 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. W. Blackberry Lane and N. Kennecott Road, Ladysmith. Caller reported a blue vehicle with two occupants parked by the boat landing. Believes they may be doing drugs. Officer unable to locate vehicle.
8:27 p.m. – Animal bite. 200 block of Corbett Avenue, Ladysmith. Call received from female subject advising she was just bit by a large dog while walking. Subject bit on forearm. Officer contacted owner for quarantine paperwork.
April 26
7:49 a.m. – Accident with property damage. U.S. 8 and Rocky Ridge Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised vehicle went into ditch east of Ladysmith High School. All occupants out of vehicle, no injuries.
9:13 a.m. – Littering. W. County P and Cloverland Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised someone had disposed of trash on his property. Some of it is suspicious, possible drug paraphernalia.
10:22 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Thut Park, Ladysmith. Male subject inquired about getting a deer carcass removed from his yard. Subject was advised to contact the City Public Works Department.
10:34 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 300 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Call received from male subject wanting to speak to officer regarding China shipping illegal items into the country.
2:20 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. N4000 County I, Tony. Flambeau School. Caller advised of student with vape pen. Student has been warned two times for this offense. Citation issued to parents.
7:19 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. N100 block of County VV, Sheldon. Caller advised of male subject walking his dog down the road. Subject went into neighbor’s yard and yelled at children playing there, telling them they better stay away from his dog. Officer to speak with subject.
8:11 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. W. Phillips Avenue and Third Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reported a bonfire by river, tan car nearby. Officer unable to locate vehicle, subjects or fire.
April 27
1:12 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 7000 block of Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Caller requested to speak with deputy regarding a lewd picture her son was sent and an address for son to meet with this person.
1:26 p.m. – Traffic stop. W. Ninth Street and OJ Falge Drive, Ladysmith. Elderly driver went through a red light because he thought he was going to run out of gas.
7:12 p.m. – EMS/ambulance call. 100 block of First Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised EMS needed. Caller shared a candy with male subject and now feels funny. Male subject obtained candy from CBD store and shared it with caller. Caller didn’t feel well after consuming it.
April 28
5 a.m. – Animal at large. Caller reporting cows in roadway. They almost hit one, they are hard to see. Owners located.
April 29
10:50 a.m. – Suspicious person/activity. 900 block of College Avenue W., Ladysmith. Call from Marshfield Medical Center employee advising someone and a dog stayed overnight in a second floor room at the old clinic location. Garbage and animal feces all over room. They think it was one of the people hired to move things out. Requesting extra patrol.
6: 53 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. Wagon Wheel Boat Landing. Male caller stated a vehicle parked at boat landing has female subject inside. Subject does not appear to be OK. Officer on scene determined female subject is just taking a nap. Everything OK.
April 30
4:08 p.m. – Traffic offense. 600 block of E Second Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised of ATV’s going up and down road at a high rate of speed.
4:38 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. W. Phillips Avenue E., and Tenth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised of two male juveniles running along river chasing a yellow-colored dog. Caller worried juveniles might fall in river.
May 1
10:53 a.m. – Assist citizen. Ladysmith. Caller requested officer to keep peace while he retrieves a vehicle from a location. Officer on scene advised no one answered door. Caller allowed to retrieve vehicle.
12:59 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 300 Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Courthouse. Walk-in requested to speak to officer. Did not say why. Took two signs off the wall. Subject advised he could not speak to an officer until he put the signs back. Subject put signs back.
1:02 p.m. – Animal at large. W5000 block of U.S. 8, Tony. Caller advised of cows out. Officer advised owners fixing fence and getting cows back in.
2:36 p.m. – Traffic offense. Wis. 27 and Doughty Road, Ladysmith. Caller reported a truck pulling a trailer with feed on it. Trailer did not have lights.
8:54 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 800 block of Lake Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised there is a male subject walking around in his yard. Caller is not there, neighbor reported the incident. Officer on scene advised subject appeared to be nowhere in the area.
