A sex offender is scheduled to be released to live in New Auburn in Chippewa County, southwest of the Island Lake area.
The Chippewa County Sex Offender Notification Committee has determined that a Level III notification would be undertaken in regard to the community placement of convicted sex offender David D. Hager. He was scheduled to be released from the state of Wisconsin Department of Corrections on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Hager is returning to Chippewa County, where he is required to live. At this time the state is placing Hager in the town of Sampson, 25978 County F, New Auburn.
Hager, 47, is described as 5’6” and 252 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair. He has a tattoo of a cross and Star of David on his lower right leg.
In 1995, Hager was convicted of three felony sex offenses involving adolescents. He has served the time imposed on him by the court and will be under DOC supervision.
Hager’s conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with his victims. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He also must comply with standard sex offender rules and requirements, GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement requirement.
He must remain registered with the state Sex Offender Registration Program for life.
In the event Hager is in violation of these restrictions, call law enforcement immediately. Call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700, State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections at 715-383-3443 or 911.
