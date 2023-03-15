This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from March 7-13.
March 7
7:59 a.m. – Fire alarm. 1200 W. Port Arthur Rd., Ladysmith. New MMCL. Call from alarm company reported fire at location. Call received from hospital stating false alarm. Kitchen staff doing something with their new equipment.
4:08 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Lake Avenue W. and W. Fourth Street N., Ladysmith. Caller reported man dressed in camo staggering down the roadway.
4:13 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 900 block of College Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller reported her juvenile son hit in the head with a bookbag on the bus. Kids were messing around on bus. Throwing balls. One hit a girl. She threw her bookbag which struck subject in head. Subject had small laceration on head, needed medical attention.
5:02 p.m. – Road hazard. 900 block of Lake Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller reported large sink hole at location. Officer advised he would watch sink hole until city crew arrives. City crew arrived with barricades.
5:52 p.m. – Fire call. 100 block of W. Second Street N., Ladysmith. Caller reported smell of natural gas in alleyway. Officer on scene advised large chunk of ice fell off and damaged pipe. Gas shut off.
March 8
8:16 a.m. – Theft. 500 block of N. Wis. 27, Conrath. Caller advised he is watching a female subject steal property from a residence via trail cameras. Female subject does not have permission to be at residence. Officer stopped female subject at gas station. Subject stated she had permission to be at property. Owner of property contacted. Female subject does not have permission.
3:17 p.m. – Information. 500 block of Main Street, Hawkins. Caller advised she was showing a property to subject she did not know. Subject went crazy. Caller was able to get away from the situation and wanted the information logged.
6:19 p.m. – Traffic offense. S. Shore Road and N. Stefczak Lane, Bruce. Caller advised a juvenile rides a four wheeler up and down road and ‘pops’ it causing damage to road.
10:18 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. N1000 block of County E, Bruce. Caller advised subjects she evicted came back and are living at house. Caller requested a deputy to check it out.
March 9
8:44 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. N500 block of Wis. 27, Conrath. Caller advised a male subject stole fireworks. Officer on scene and spoke to subjects. Advised subjects moved fireworks into truck to clean residence. No evidence that they were stealing them.
12:23 p.m. – Animal at large. 300 block of W. Second Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised they found a small black pug on deck. Animal shelter called.
4:15 p.m. – Animal at large. Memorial Park; 308 Menasha Ave. E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of two large dogs running around at location. Dogs running in and out of traffic. Owner secured dogs in garage. Will be fixing hole in fence.
March 10
9:25 a.m. – Traffic offense. W7800 block of County P, Ladysmith. Officer observed juvenile subject driving by him. Officer aware that subject does not have valid license. Juvenile cited for OWL and non-registration of vehicle.
9:35 a.m. – Animal at large. N6000 block of County I, Ladysmith. Caller advised neighbors dogs keep coming onto his property. He has them on trail camera. Would like to speak to a deputy.
4:03 p.m. – Suspicious person/activity. N5000 County J, Ladysmith. Caller advised a male subject was taking pictures of their property. Caller attempted to speak to subject, but they drove away.
7:20 p.m. – Fire call. 1900 block of Meadow Brook Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised chipper area on fire.
March 11
1:19 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 600 block of N. Alvey Street, Bruce. Caller advised bar owner walked into his property without permission. Caller intoxicated. Wanted to speak with a deputy ‘maybe tomorrow.’ Bar owner contacted. Advised he was angry at caller over $80 tab.
8:42 a.m. – Check well-being of subject. N6000 block of County A, Ladysmith. Caller advised he can’t contact girlfriend who went to check on propane tank. Can’t get hold of her since yesterday and it’s very unlike her. Officer made contact with girlfriend. Everything is OK.
5:11 a.m. – Accident with property damage. N6000 Kaiser Road, Hawkins. Caller advised a girl came to her door and said she went into ditch. Caller advised she could not see a vehicle. Officer on scene. Advised it looked like vehicle backed into caller’s driveway to turn around and got stuck. Subjects managed to get vehicle unstuck before officer arrived.
7:49 p.m. – Suspicious person/activity. N500 block of Fern Road, Sheldon. Caller advised of vehicle parked in middle of road. No lights on. Officer on scene advised vehicle broke down. It is now running and will be moved.
8 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 700 block of W. Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Officer spoke to subject about a note from neighbor. Subject believed the note was left because of the neighbor’s cat that he likes. The neighbor doesn’t want him bothering cat. Officer advised subject should stop bothering cat.
March 12
3:56 a.m. – Suspicious person/activity. Krist Food Mart. 119 1st St., N., Ladysmith. Caller advised of subject trying to get into Krist Oil but they can’t because it’s locked.
4:50 p.m. – Burglary. W14000 block of Washburn Avenue, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised someone broke into residence. Door through the garage pried open. Items missing from house and garage. Officer collected statements and photos.
5:42 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. E. Ninth Street S. and Fritz Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised they drove past a vehicle parked on side of road. Occupant looked like they were sleeping. Officer on scene advised occupant was sleeping. They fell asleep while talking on phone.
11 p.m. – Hang up. 100 block of W. Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. 10 calls received from number with no one on the line. Officers advised building is empty. Possible issue with phone system.
March 13
7:30 a.m. – Motorist assistance. W. Ninth Street N., and Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Officer advised a truck stuck at the four corners. Backing up traffic. Officer advised four corners is glare ice. Contacted county for salt and sand. Highway department notified. They informed it’s the City’s responsibility. Officer advised the truck is through the four corners but now a log truck is having difficulties making it through.
10:22 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 200 block of Fritz Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of landlord damaging his fence with a snowplow. Caller was advised this was an ongoing issue between him and the landlord.
10:52 a.m. – Traffic offense. U.S. 8 and Wis. 40. Call received advising of logging truck driving at a high rate of speed. Tailgating other drivers.
11:10 a.m. – Abandoned vehicle. 5300 block of N. Wis 27, Ladysmith. Call received from park manager advising of vehicle abandoned in driveway. Unable to contact registered owner. Caller was advised by officers that vehicle is on private property and it’s their responsibility to move it. Caller asked deputy about roadway and what is considered private or not. Deputy explained the difference.
12:33 p.m. – Animal complaint. 300 block of E. Third Street S., Ladysmith. Caller stated a dog is running around. It came after her kids and scratched them. Animal control contacted. Unable to make contact with owner. Dogs returned home on their own.
1:15 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 200 block of E. Sixth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised someone is riding around motorized scooters. Coming from behind snowbanks and into traffic. Blocking traffic and causing a safety risk. Officer on scene. Spoke with two juveniles. They will park motorized bike at residence. Warning issued.
5:36 p.m. – Accident with property damage. N. County F and W. U.S. 8, Weyerhaeuser. Passerby reported snowmobile verses tree. Unknown injury. Officer on scene. Snowmobilers located at Cenex getting fuel. Advised there was no crash. They were just stuck.
7:40 p.m. – Noise complaint. 500 block of Sabin Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller requested to speak to officer about his neighbor listening to his conversations through the garage walls. Officer observed no violations.
8 p.m. – Trespass. 800 block of E. Fourth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reporting juveniles trespassing on her property. Officer on scene. Spoke with tenants. Advised juveniles to stop crossing the caller’s property.
8:55 p.m. – W7000 block of Flambeau Point Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised her son sent $500 to someone on social media. Son sent inappropriate photo to an unknown person. Person requested money or they would release the photo.
9:12 p.m. – Noise complaint. 200 block of E. Worden Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised neighbor has been playing loud music for two hours. Caller advised neighbor’s also hit/punched the walls and made things fall off. Officer on scene. Reported everything quiet. No loud music or activity.
March 14
2:21 a.m. – Alarm. Rusk County Fairgrounds. W8323 U.S. 8, Ladysmith. Officer responded to alarm in area. Area checked. No alarm was located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.