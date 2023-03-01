A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to an address in the township of Thornapple. There he met with a victim to take a report of a stolen vehicle.
The criminal complaint states the victim claims two individuals, Christopher M. McClain and Melissa L. Abel, took her 2019 red Mitsubishi Eclipse without permission at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 13.
The victim stated she did not contact authorities on the day the vehicle was taken because she was beat up by McClain a week prior. The complaint states the victim said she was a prisoner in her own house and Abel and McClain took her phone and hid it from her after beating her up. The victim’s husband, a registered owner of the vehicle, also stated he did not give Abel or McClain permission to take the vehicle.
On Feb. 14 at 2:16 p.m., a deputy went to perform a welfare check on the victim. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was not at home but the deputy observed a red Mitsubishi parked in the victim’s driveway. The deputy went to the door, which was answered by McClain and Abel.
McClain told the deputy he was attempting to leave the residence. The complaint shows McClain told the deputy he had been at court that morning during which a no contact order that McClain had with the victim had been dropped. The deputy contacted the clerk of courts who advised McClain had not shown up for his court appearance. McClain then admitted he had not gone to court.
The criminal complaint shows the deputy explained to both Abel and McClain that they were to have no contact with the victim and the victim’s property. The victim had not given them permission to take her vehicle. Both Abel and McClain were arrested at that time.
McClain was charged on Feb. 15 with taking and driving a vehicle without consent and felony bail jumping. The court ordered a cash bond of $1,000. Abel was charged on Feb. 15 with taking and driving a vehicle without consent and misdemeanor bail jumping. The court ordered a cash bond of $1,000. Both Abel and McClain have initial court appearances set for Feb. 28, 2023.
