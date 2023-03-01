A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched on Tuesday, Feb. 14, to an address in the township of Thornapple. There he met with a victim to take a report of a stolen vehicle.

The criminal complaint states the victim claims two individuals, Christopher M. McClain and Melissa L. Abel, took her 2019 red Mitsubishi Eclipse without permission at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 13.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.