These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Annalese J. Willmarth, 23, Eau Claire, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine.
Trevor L. Stoner, 26, Rice Lake, pleaded guilty to bail jumping and operating with restricted controlled substance (second).
Shane R. Willson, 31, Cadott, pleaded no contest to second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Jonathan R. Jones, 25, Southfield, MI, pleaded guilty to misappropriating ID info to obtain money.
Misdemeanors
Jennifer L. Zak, 30, Ladysmith, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing an officer.
Nathaniel L. Willhite, 44, Bruce, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
Rusk County Traffic
Kylie Christine Armstrong, 25, Radisson, operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
Candice Marie Tuttle, 37, Ladysmith, operating without a valid license. Fined $200.50.
Drew Jordan Sedlar, 33, Crivitz, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Deborah Marie Ruffi, 55, Wisconsin Rapids, passing in a no-passing zone. Fined $213. 10. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Kimberley Sue Grunewald, 54, Bruce, speeding in a 55 mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Mario R. Estrada, 48, Ladysmith, driving too fast for conditions. Fined $213.10.
