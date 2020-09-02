A Ladysmith man is facing multiple charges in Rusk County Circuit Court after taking money from a child’s coin bank and threatening to stab others with a butter knife.
Donavann M. Metoxen, 28, has been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, one count of misdemeanor battery with the use of a dangerous weapon, one count of criminal damage to property with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessment modifiers and one count of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessment modifiers.
If convicted, Metoxen could be sentenced to a maximum of 13 years and nine months or $41,000 in fines or both.
Metoxen appeared in the Rusk County Circuit Court on Aug. 24 for a preliminary hearing. Metoxen entered not guilty pleas to each of his counts. He has been released on a $250 cash bond and while on bond must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 12 at about 7:30 p.m. a Ladysmith police officer was dispatched to a Ladysmith residence on a report of a male armed with a knife and threatening others.
Upon arrival two women were outside of the residence and told officers that Metoxen was inside with a knife. The officer called and spoke with Metoxen.
Metoxen admitted to having two beers and told officers that he had been attacked and that he thought someone had broken into the residence. He allegedly told the officers that he grabbed a knife because he thought he was in trouble.
One of the woman told the officer that she saw Metoxen take money from her children’s coin bank and had asked him to put the money back, but he had refused. Metoxen grabbed one of the women and pushed her down onto a bed, then went to the kitchen to grab a butter knife, according to the criminal complaint.
The other woman got into a physical altercation with Metoxen to attempt to take the butter knife away from him, and as a result sustained a cut from being jabbed with the knife. During the altercation a shower curtain was ripped off the wall and a fan and other small items were knocked over.
With the knife in hand, Metoxen allegedly threatened both of the women. One of the women called 911 after Metoxen grabbed the knife.
At the time of the incident, Metoxen had two open bonds in Brown County Circuit Court where he agreed to maintain absolute sobriety and not to commit any crime.
Metoxen is scheduled for a trial on Nov. 9 in Rusk County Circuit Court.
