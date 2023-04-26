These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Rita D. Hryniewiecki, 46, no address, was charged with bail jumping.
Misdemeanors
Kyle J. Ronning, 41, Ladysmith, was charged with bail jumping and operating while revoked.
Rusk County Traffic
Sikora Express Llc, Palos Heights, IL, violation of special weight limits. Fined $3,410.83.
Michael Edgar Schafer, 27, Conrath, operating motorcycle without valid license. Fined $200.50.
Zackary Adam Noel, 26, Ladysmith, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Justin J. Neidermann, 45, Glen Flora, operating while revoked. Fined $263.50. Non-registration of vehicle – auto <10,000 lbs. Fined $175.30.
Carrie A Gerike, 41, Durand, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Jeanne Marie Florczak, 70, Chetek, automobile following too closely. Fined $200.50.
Dessiree Marie Barber, 23, Weyerhaeuser, operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Jason Paul Arnold, 41, Exeland, failure of operator to notify police of accident. Fined $389.50. Operating while suspended. Fined $200.50. Non-registration of vehicle – auto <10,000 lbs. Fined $175.30.
