Two Hawkins teens are facing charges in Rusk County Circuit Court after a home security camera caught them breaking into a Ladysmith residence on the mission of gathering drug evidence for law enforcement.
Tristan R. Anderson, 17, and Kaleb L. Mayer, 18, have each been charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing to a dwelling and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to a property. If convicted, they each face a maximum penalty of up to $20,000 in fines or 18 months incarceration or both.
Anderson appeared in court on Jan. 28 for an initial appearance hearing and entered pleas of not guilty to each of the charges. Mayer appeared in court on Jan. 28 for an initial appearance hearing and entered pleas of not guilty to each of the charges.
Washington County Circuit Court Judge Angeline Winton has been assigned as the presiding official over both cases on Anderson’s and Mayer’s judicial substitution requests.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 28 at 9:15 p.m. a Ladysmith police officer received information that someone had broken into a Ladysmith residence.
The officer met with the homeowner and was shown the damage to the rear door of the residence. The homeowner believed someone had made entry into the residence through the rear door.
Inside of the residence, the officer was able to view footage of a security video of the forced entry into the residence. The footage shows at 4:10 p.m. Anderson and Mayer approached the residence from the alley and walked directly to the back door, according to the criminal complaint.
Mayer and Anderson are each seen trying to open the locked door and then knock on the glass window.
At 4:12 p.m. the video footage showed Mayer lowering his shoulder and hitting the door twice to force it open. Anderson and Mayer are next seen quickly exiting the residence at 4:22 p.m. to walk back down the alley.
The son of the homeowner positively identified Mayer and Anderson who were his classmates.
In an interview Anderson admitted to law enforcement that what she and Mayer did was wrong. She said they went inside the residence for evidence of methamphetamine because she believed the residence was a drug house, according to the criminal complaint.
Anderson said that if they had found any drugs, they would have taken photos of them and reported the drugs to the police; however they allegedly did not find any drugs.
In an interview Mayer admitted they had forced entry into the Ladysmith residence and walked inside to look for drugs. Mayer said the homeowner’s son was allegedly trying to get with Anderson so they were looking for evidence of drugs to get back at him.
Mayer said they were not going to steal drugs, just take pictures however they did not find any drugs. Mayer admitted to law enforcement that it was a spur of the moment decision to go to the residence and that they did not notify police about the possibility of drugs in the residence because they wanted to give them more than just their word.
Mayer admitted they knew there were surveillance cameras outside of the residence but they believed the police would not be called since the residence was known to be a “drug house”, according to the criminal complaint.
Both Anderson and Mayer are scheduled for review hearings on March 27 in Rusk County Circuit Court.
