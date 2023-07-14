Two suspects are facing charges of retail theft after they allegedly stole from the Ladysmith Walmart on Sunday, July 2.
Shawn N. Lau, 41, and Sarah B. Oelbaum, 38, both of Eau Claire have been charged with retail theft – intentionally taking $500 - $5,000.
According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the Ladysmith Walmart for an active merchandise “roll out,” in which two male suspects, one identified later as Shawn N. Lau, had left the store with two cart loads of unpaid merchandise. A third suspect, later identified as Sarah B. Oelbaum, was left at the scene.
Oelbaum was asked about the backpack she had left in the parking lot, also full of unpaid merchandise. The criminal complaint shows that Oelbaum admitted to pulling the fire alarm and leaving the backpack after she realized she had been ditched by her co-conspirators.
Video surveillance shows Lau and the other male suspect leaving the store with two carts full of products. They were able to load one cart’s worth of goods into their car before police arrived, before panicking and leaving both Oelbaum and the other cart behind.
According to Walmart employees, the items left behind included a crossbow and a 12-pack of Twisted Tea. Including the items recovered from Oelbaum’s backpack, the total value of merchandise that passed the point of purchase and exited the building without being paid for is $1,572.96. The value of the unrecovered items is unknown at this time.
The criminal complaint alleges that while officers were arresting Oelbaum, Lau contacted Walmart to ask about the whereabouts of his girlfriend. Officers were then able to contact Lau on the phone where he apologized for the whole thing. Officers advised that Lau return to Ladysmith with the stolen merchandise. According to the complaint Lau then stated, “I will do that, I will. I want to do it for Sarah,” and told officers he would return before 7 a.m.
As of the time of publication, it is not known if Lau has turned himself in as promised or not.
A cash bond of $1,000 was set for Oelbaum. An initial court appearance was set for July 11.
