This information is taken from the dispatch logs last week for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments.
Aug. 8
1:01 a.m. – Animal at large. W4000 block of Townline Road, Glen Flora. Caller advised of two large St. Bernard dogs with no tags at her house. Will take them to the shelter.
12:10 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Industrial Park, Ladysmith. Received report of encampment in this area. Officers tore it down.
1 p.m. – Accident with injury. 100 W. Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Kwik Trip. Caller reported his brakes went out on his car and caused a traffic accident with another vehicle. Contacting tow truck.
1:01 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 100 block of E. Ninth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised there is a vehicle attached to a trailer. The trailer is tipped over on its side. There is a mower attached to the vehicle.
4:28 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. Ladysmith. Caller advised he was rear ended at construction site. Driver of other vehicle has a cut to his face from airbag. First vehicle stopped for flagger and second vehicle did not.
6:43 p.m. – Fraud. Ladysmith. Call received from subject who believes her computer’s Microsoft was hacked. Scammers advised her bank would call her on a secure line; subject paid them money this way and then cashed a money order. Subject is possibly being scammed through a gambling app.
Aug. 9
8:58 a.m. – Check well-being of subject. 700 block of W. Arthur Avenue, Bruce. Officer is out with subject who is walking westbound. Subject stated he is going to Rice Lake to find a job.
9:02 a.m. – Trespass. W5000 block of County X, Tony. Caller reported there are bear hunters on his property.
9:47 a.m. – Traffic offense. County Line Road, Weyerhaeuser. Caller reported that dump trucks are driving by her house. She believes they are going too fast.
12:09 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. 1000 block of Lake Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of a hitchhiker by McDonalds.
6:07 p.m. – Information. N4000 block of Cloverland Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised that her neighbors threw tomatoes into her yard and she threw them back.
Aug. 10
7:32 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 200 block of Miner Avenue W., Ladysmith. Subject reported damage to the Veteran’s Memorial Board near the alley. Officer on scene observed that one of the boards appeared to be pulled up at the bottom. Unknown how this took place.
9:01 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 400 block of E. Eighth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reported suspicious people around his house. Officer checked the area and did not locate anyone except a cat in the backyard. Caller called again to report suspicious activity. Officers on scene once again did not locate anyone except the same cat.
9:11 p.m. – Fire call. 100 block of W. Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised someone forgot to put their vehicle in park and it rolled backwards and crashed into pump at gas station. No damage noted but the employees had Ladysmith Fire respond as a precaution.
Aug. 11
7:03 a.m. – Weapon offense. 6900 block of Point Road, Tony. Caller advised of hearing gunshots and seeing two motorcycles near that area. One subject was attempting to hide behind a tree. Caller was not sure what was going on but it seemed very suspicious.
9:05 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 400 block of E. Eighth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller requested that officers check on the neighborhood because there are people walking around with costumes on.
5:47 p.m. – Storm damage. Edgewood Avenue E and E 16th Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised of trees in roadway. Highway department contacted. Sending out crews. Passing motorist with chainsaw is helping to cut up the tree.
9:48 p.m. – Noise complaint. 500 block of Sabin Avenue, Ladysmith. Male caller stated there was a party going on next door that should be looked into. Officer on scene observed a light on in the garage but no one was present. Caller exited his house and told officers he now believed the subjects were back inside the house, hacking his internet.
10:50 p.m. – Traffic stop. 13000 block of Weinert Road, Bruce. Caller advised of three vehicles being driven down a deadend road continuously. None of the vehicles belong to residents who live on the road. Officer on scene pulled over vehicle. Subjects advised they were looking for an underage age party that was supposed to be happening according to a social media post. Officer informed the subjects the party had been called off.
Aug. 12
1:04 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 500 block of Sabin Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller stated that someone is talking to him through the walls with a drone.
3:53 p.m. – Accident with injury. Wis. 27 and Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a motorcycle rider in the ditch. Officer on scene advised motorcycle driver hit the curb and was thrown off. Possible neck and rib injuries.
Aug. 13
3:02 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 200 block of Worden Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of a large party going on at bar after closing hours. Officers on scene observed people at bar, one who had a drink in his hand. Subject was questioned as to what he was drinking. Subject stated it was pickle juice.
9:03 a.m. – Criminal damage to property. Sunfish Lake Road, Ladysmith. Caller reported a broken lock on a shed and several items missing from property. Also advised tenants are intentionally unplugging sump pump to damage basement and breaking locks. Officer on scene observed water continuously draining into sump crock. It appeared water was not draining properly outside. Also observed that the shed lock was not broken. Tenant used a butter knife to get into it to retrieve her own property.
1:52 p.m. – Littering. 6000 block of Excelsior Road, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised they found an area at the end of Excelsior Road where it appears kids were burning tires and left beer cans and trash. Nothing was left to identify subjects.
11:17 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. W16000 block of U.S. 8, Rice Lake. Passing motorist advised of a gray car parked at locked gate. Thought it looked suspicious. Officer on scene advised it was the cleaning crew.
Aug. 14
8:03 a.m. – Trespass. N5000 block of Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Caller stated that a female subject drove onto his property. He’s not sure what she is doing there and now she is stuck. Officer on scene spoke to the female subject who stated she was looking for somewhere to plant her plants and she got stuck in the woods. Subject is homeless and has been living in her van for the past five years.
8:35 a.m. – Fraud. W10000 block of Boat Landing Road, Ladysmith. Caller stated she was defrauded out of $1000 while trying to buy a puppy off of Facebook.
4:13 p.m. – Animal at large. 104 W. Washington Avenue, Bruce. Bruce Schools. Bruce School administration reported dogs leaving messes on the playground.
8:09 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 400 block of Lindoo Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller stated up to possibly ten kids on the roof of the old school. Some appear quite young. Officer on scene will have city access to the roof locked.
