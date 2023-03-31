This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report released by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, March 28.
March 21
Jeremiah L. Christopher, 41, Ladysmith, operating while intoxicated, fifth or sixth offense, hit and run.
March 22
Rocky W. Ralston, 39, Eau Claire, battery to fire fighters or commission wardens, aggravated assault.
Camren S. Sorensen, 30, Ladysmith, probation hold.
March 23
Robert A. Nelson, 24, Ladysmith, disorderly conduct.
March 25
Alyssa M. Churchwell, 19, Ladysmith, disorderly conduct.
Jennifer L. Roth Taylor, 19, Ladysmith, possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.
Stephen M. Tuttle, 30, Ladysmith, disorderly conduct.
March 26
James M. Moe, 38, River Falls, warrant, bail jumping.
March 27
Steve P. Dollarhyde Jr., 45, Chippewa Falls, warrant.
Bruce S. Fox, 75, Bruce, operating while intoxicated third offense.
March 28
Randall R. Baughman, 30, Sheldon, probation hold.
Matthew D. Smith, 41, Ladysmith, bail jumping.
