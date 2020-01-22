A Ladysmith man entered a plea of no contest to a felony count of child enticement-sexual contact in Rusk County Circuit Court during a plea hearing Tuesday.
Anthony J. Vojtasek, 41, was charged with one felony count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and one felony count of child enticement-sexual contact.
Vojtasek entered into a plea agreement Tuesday, Jan. 21 and the count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime was dismissed but read in. A pre-sentence investigation will be ordered and Vojtasek will return to court April 14 for a sentencing hearing.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 20, 2018 a Rusk County investigator observed a personal ad in the Casual Encounter section on Craigslist belonging to someone in Ladysmith. The investigator posed as a 15-year old female and made contact with the suspect, later identified as Vojtasek.
Through corresponding text messages the decoy investigator learned that Vojtasek was looking for a “friend with benefits” and sent photos of himself to the decoy even after being advised the person he was corresponding with was 15 years old, according to the criminal complaint.
Vojtasek arranged to meet the decoy investigator, according to the criminal complaint, at a restaurant in Ladysmith. When Vojtasek pulled into the parking lot, Rusk County deputies pulled in behind his vehicle, activated their emergency lights and seized Vojtasek’s phone as evidence.
The criminal complaint alleges Vojtasek advised the deputies and investigator that he, “knew this was a set up” and that he “wasn’t going to do anything.” Deputies found a box of Trojan Magnum condoms located in the glove compartment of Vojtasek’s vehicle.
At sentencing scheduled for April 14, Vojtasek faces a maximum punishment of $100,000 in fines or 25 years incarceration or both.
