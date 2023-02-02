** This story updates the arrest location from Maine to Massachusettes. The original Department of Justice crime alert bulletin placed the arrest in Maine.
Law enforcement are casting a wide net as it continues investigating multiple fraud cases liked to the recent arrest of a woman in Massachusetts.
Kimberly Maine was arrested by Blackstone Police in Massachusetts on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The local agency is holding her on fraud charges at this time, and she will be receiving federal wire fraud and identity fraud charges on Feb. 14.
Maine was confirmed to be in Lake Hallie on Oct. 1, 2022, when she broke into several vehicles and stole identification cards, check books and financial cards. She likely used the stolen items at financial institutions throughout Wisconsin for an unknown amount of time. She was confirmed using stolen IDs in Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Manitowoc, Plymouth, Sheboygan, Beaver Dam, West Bend and Howards Grove from September through November.
Maine was operating a red (September) and silver (October-November) 2020 Chevy Equinox vehicle with stolen license plates from multiple states, along with wearing different colored wigs and eye contacts.
The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department was sent to Bank First National in Whitelaw at 4:14 p.m., Nov. 21, for an attempted fraud report. Bank staff observed a white female operating a newer model black Buick Enclave. She arrived and attempted to cash a $3,640 check, using the name Kelly E. Sutherland. She also provided debit card and WI drivers license with the name Kelly Sutherland. Bank First National Plymouth branch staff also observed the same female approximately 1 hour prior cashing a $3,660 check with the same name andID.
The plate on the Buick was ALJ6216. That plate was later found to be only displayed on the rear of the vehicle and confirmed by the registered owner to be stolen at an unknown date, time and location. It is possible the suspect switched rear plates after leaving the bank, but not confirmed.
Bank First National confirmed this same female and vehicle has been at numerous branches across the state attempting to cash checks but did not contact law enforcement until this time.
Maine was in possession of stolen IDs from numerous states at the time of arrest.
Maine has been traveling across country committing fraud/theft crimes for several years.
Law enforcement agencies and financial institution officials are being asked to review cases based on this information.
If you know and/or believe based on the attached photos Kimberly Maine is a suspect of any fraud, theft or other crimes in your jurisdiction or financial institution:
- Please report it (if not completed already) to your local law enforcement along with any video/evidence you may have to positively identify Maine as the suspect.
- Law Enforcement agencies with pending/referred charges on Maine, please forward a copy of the complete report to FBI Agent Rob McGuire (rmcguire@fbi.gov).
Because of the federal wire fraud charge encompassing any/all of her fraudulent activity throughout the US, any/all financial loss from respective victims will be combined into the federal case and used at the sentencing hearing.
