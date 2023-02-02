** This story updates the arrest location from Maine to Massachusettes. The original Department of Justice crime alert bulletin placed the arrest in Maine.

Law enforcement are casting a wide net as it continues investigating multiple fraud cases liked to the recent arrest of a woman in Massachusetts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.