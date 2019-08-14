After allegedly strangling a woman with his hands, an Exeland man is facing charges in Rusk County Circuit Court.
Andrew R. Amundson, 36, is charged with one count of strangulation and suffocation, one county misdemeanor batter and one count of disorderly conduct, each with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessment modifiers. If convicted, Amundson could be sentenced to a maximum of $21,000 in fines or seven years incarceration or both.
Amundson appeared in court on July 30 for an initial appearance hearing where he was ordered a $2,500 signature bond and as a condition his bond must maintain absolute sobriety and have no abusive contact with his victim.
According to the criminal complaint, on July 1 at approximately 6:50 p.m. two Rusk County deputies were dispatched to a township of Murry residence regarding a domestic abuse complaint. Rusk County Dispatch advised the officers that the female caller was armed with a handgun and outside of her residence.
The deputies arrived and saw the called in the driveway. They retrieved and secured the handgun which she stated she had so that Amundson would not get it.
A deputy approached the residence where Amundson and his employer were standing. Amundson refused to identify himself and was allegedly verbally combative with the deputy. At one point Amundson slammed his fist down on the hood of a vehicle.
Amundson was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody. As he was being placed into the squad vehicle, Amundson threatened to urinate in the vehicle and demanded a cigarette or he would kick the window out, according to the criminal complaint.
The female victim told the deputy that they had been at a nearby bar looking at their phone records when she asked to leave to speak with him. She believed Amundson was talking to other women.
When they returned to the residence, his victim reported he pushed and shoved her, pulled her hair, dumped her purse out and threw a grill across the yard. According to the criminal complaint, Amundson flicked a cigarette at his victim and then put both of his hands around her neck and choked her.
His victim ultimately lost consciousness and when she came to, was uncertain what had happened. She went to her vehicle to call law enforcement and to take possession of the handgun.
Before law enforcement arrived, Amundson allegedly made a comment that he “was going to be packing when they showed up.”
In speaking with the female victim, deputies noticed red marks and scratches on her neck.
Amundson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Rusk County Circuit Court on Aug. 16.
