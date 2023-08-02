This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments.
July 25
9:50 a.m. – Assist citizen. 200 block of Adams Avenue E., Ladysmith. Call received from truck driver having issues unloading at Weather Shield. Would like assistance.
3:40 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. U.S. 8 and Wis. 73, Glen Flora. Caller reported that they struck a deer. No injuries.
4:40 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. OJ Falge Park, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a male subject that is yelling and scaring kids in the area. Officers on scene advised subject if he kept scaring kids he would be asked to leave.
5:32 p.m. – Traffic stop. E. Third Street S. and College Avenue E., Ladysmith. Out with juvenile on a mini bike who ran a stop sign. Juvenile advised not to operate the mini bike on the roadway due to not having a driver’s license.
7:13 p.m. – Traffic offense. E. Third Street N. and Lake Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller reported that a female subject has a baby in car with no car seat or restraint.
7:39 p.m. – Animal at large. Flambeau Mine Trails, Ladysmith. Caller advised of male subject who has his dog unleashed on the Flambeau Mine Trails. The dog always comes after his dog. Animal control contacted.
7:55 p.m. – Animal bite. N2000 block of County G, Conrath. ER reporting dog bite. 10-day quarantine advised.
July 26
1:41 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Johnson Memorial Park, Mae West Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised she is at boat landing by the dam and her vehicle won’t start. She has her kids with her. Caller was advised to call a tow truck.
2:58 p.m. – Gas drive off. W14336 U.S. 8, Weyerhaeuser. Clerk reported a gas drive off for $79.73. Officer made contact with subject, he will be returning to pay for it.
3:08 p.m. – Road hazard. W5000 block of County P, Tony. Caller advised of a lowboy trailer parked on the road. Trailer is blocking vehicle from seeing oncoming traffic. Officers on scene advised trailer was removed.
6:10 p.m. – Weapon offense. N5000 block of Homestead Road, Hawkins. Caller advised that neighbor just pointed a gun at her son and shot it. Caller advised the neighbor did the same thing yesterday. Son was on skid steer when he heard a gunshot, looked over his shoulder, and saw neighbor pointing a gun at him. Unable to locate subject.
7:10 p.m. – Traffic offense. 400 block of Lindoo Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a truck that drives by her house every day and revs the engine. She would like him to stop.
7:50 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 800 block of Miner Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised of male subject who is yelling and screaming and throwing his arms in the air. Caller is afraid to leave business with him there. Officers unable to locate subject.
9:16 p.m. – Animal at large. Park Road and U.S. 8, Ladysmith. Caller reported a calf on U.S. 8.
10:32 p.m. – Traffic offense. U.S. 8 and Townline Road, Ladysmith. Officer advised of a truck pulling a popup camper without any working taillights. Subject to pull over for the night, will fix lights in the morning.
10:47 p.m. – Traffic offense. U.S. 8 and County M, Hawkins. Caller advised his girlfriend kicked him out of the car. She is intoxicated and driving back to house.
July 27
2:38 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 700 block of County G, Ladysmith. Caller advised of vehicle down by the boat landing by the Wagon Wheel Bridge. Vehicle has lights on. Officer advised that it appears someone is fishing.
12:33 p.m. – Abandoned vehicle. Caller reported a vehicle parked partially in the roadway.
3:03 p.m. – Animal complaint. 800 block of 10th Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised of a dog inside a truck that is not running, windows barely cracked. Animal control contacted.
5:34 p.m. – Storm damage. Weyerhaeuser. Caller reported trees down, blocking roadway.
8:01 p.m. – Fire call. 800 block of E. Fourth Street N., Ladysmith. Caller stated that she heard beeping, it might be a carbon dioxide alarm. It might need new batteries.
July 28
8:31 a.m. – Disorderly conduct. 600 block of Second Street, Bruce. Caller advised he was walking near a couple who were arguing in the street. The female subject asked the caller to call the police. Caller does not know the couple. Officer on scene advised the female subject did not wish to speak to law enforcement.
9:40 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 1200 block of Douglas Drive, Ladysmith. Officers spoke to individual who admitted to using photos sent from a female subject as blackmail. Male subject was warned about what can happen if he continues to do this.
10:21 a.m. – Animal complaint. 500 block of College Avenue W., Ladysmith. Officers spoke to male subject. Subject advised he would be getting rid of his duck today.
7:03 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Tee-A-Way. 1401 11th Street N., Ladysmith. Officer was flagged down by male subject who advised he found a note on the bench. Note asked if a one-legged duck could only swim in circles. Subject did not know who left the note or why. Subject advised to call if he found anymore notes.
11:31 p.m. –Suspicious activity/person. 600 block of Lindoo Avenue E., Ladysmith. Received call of children breaking glass at Old Elementary School. Officer on scene did not observe any vandalism. Parties were just hanging out.
July 29
8:04 a.m. – Animal at large. N7000 block of Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Caller advised that while he was feeding his horses, he saw neighbor’s dogs in the field. Dogs attempted to chase him. Wanted information documented.
9:36 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 500 block of W. Second Street S., Ladysmith. Male caller requested to speak to an officer about a syringe he found in his yard.
6:40 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. 1200 block of Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. Received call from MMCL advising of a male subject who is disorientated and trying to drive his vehicle. He is driving vehicle in circles in the parking lot.
July 30
12:29 a.m. – Disorderly conduct. Lindoo Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised of two vehicles parked in the middle of the road, arguing with each other. While the caller was on the line, the vehicles left. Officers unable to locate.
4:28 p.m. – Theft. 800 block of E. Fourth Street S., Ladysmith. Walk-in reported theft of a bike.
6:37 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 300 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Walk-in advised he took a bike from the porch next door and the owner called the police on him. Subject returned the bike but is worried about being arrested.
6:42 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 300 block of Miner Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised he had video surveillance of a possible drone which was flying in front of his residence. Caller believed the house across the street has something to do with it.
July 31
9:26 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 700 block of U.S. 8, Amery. Caller advised that employee took grader without permission and used it to do work on their personal driveway.
2 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Officer reported that while doing rounds he saw a canoe fall off the back of a truck.
9:07 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. Center Avenue, Ladysmith. Received multiple calls about large explosion in area. No one has seen any smoke or fires. Nothing suspicious located.
11 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. Jerry’s Automotive. 112 Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised he saw someone with flashlights rummaging through wrecked cars. Subjects advised they came to take pictures, collect property from vehicle.
