This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from March 14-20.
March 14
2:21 a.m. – Alarm. W8323 U.S. 8., Ladysmith. Rusk County Fairgrounds. Officer responded to alarm from this area. Officer checked fairgrounds. No alarm at this time.
9:52 a.m. – Motorist assistance. Menasha Avenue E., and E. Fifth Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised of semi-truck stuck in ditch. Blocking both lanes of traffic. Tow truck on scene was able to get semi unstuck.
10:38 a.m. – Harassment. N7100 block of County H, Bruce. Caller reported getting harassing calls from a private number. Caller believes it might be ex-husband but has no proof. Caller also reported seeing truck in area. Caller was advised by officer that roadway is public, but to call again if she sees vehicle and believes it is suspicious.
11:13 a.m. – Animal at large. W6000 block of Matlock Road, Tony. Caller advised of neighbor’s two St. Bernard dogs in his yard. They are good dogs, but he doesn’t want them at his house. Animal control contacted.
3:27 p.m. – Assist citizen. 900 block of College Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised he was severely dehydrated and advised to go to the doctor. However, all the doors were locked. Officer advised the caller he needs to go to new location down the road. Caller advised he had located the new location.
5:38 p.m. – Animal at large. Corbett Avenue E., and E. Third Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reported a dog at location. Animal control attempted to contact owner at residence. Unable to due to vicious dog.
8:24 p.m. – Information. 800 W. 10th S St., Ladysmith. Walmart. Caller advised female subject left small child in unlocked car while she ran inside. Caller remained by the vehicle until the subject returned. Subject told caller to mind her own business. Caller was able to get vehicle’s plate number.
11:55 p.m. – Noise complaint. N4500 block of Cloverland Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised neighbor’s dogs are barking. Officer on scene. Advised no dogs were barking.
March 15
5:07 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. W. Third Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised of vehicle blocking alley way. Citation left.
9:56 p.m. – Motorist assistance. Corbett Avenue and W. Ninth Street S., Ladysmith. Officer advised of a slow moving semitruck. Driver having issues with fuel mixing and can only go about 5 mph. Driver parking at relative’s address.
4:02 p.m. – Littering. N. Girod Road and N. Crooked Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of garbage at intersection. Officers found subject’s name in garbage. Subject advised the garbage probably came from some buddies who were cleaning a cabin. Subject stated he would clean up the mess.
4:09 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. N3000 block of Meadowbrook Road, Ladysmith. Caller complained about a male subject who will not let her get a vehicle she owns off his property. Officer spoke with male subject who advised caller could come get vehicle but he will not shovel out snow around it. Officer informed caller of this. Caller yelled at officer and hung up.
5:03 p.m. – Information. W13000 block of County O, Bruce. Caller stated he had third party information that two females were going to break into his residence to retrieve property. Extra patrol sent for the evening.
March 16
1:01 a.m. – Fire call. N2000 block of Parker Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised barn was on fire. Multiple implements and gas sources inside barn. Barn is located fifty feet from house. Officer on scene, barn almost engulfed, moving towards house, embers on house. Bruce Fire on scene. Jump River Electric contacted. Live wire on the ground.
11:35 a.m. – Information. W. U.S. 8 and N. Town Line Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised a tree about to fall onto road at location. Highway department notified. They will send someone out to take care of it.
12:15 p.m. – Juvenile runaway. W. Ninth Street S. and Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised her juvenile child wants to run away. Juvenile walking along street, parent following in car. Officers spoke to juvenile and she agreed to return home.
3:57 p.m. – Hang up. Fritz Avenue E. and Second Street S., Ladysmith. Hang up call plotted to location. No signs of emergency or person in need of assistance.
7:59 p.m. – Noise complaint. N4000 block of Cloverland Road, Ladysmith. Caller stated neighbor’s dogs are barking again. Caller was advised that dogs barking for 5-10 minutes is not excessive. Caller not satisfied with answer, was advised an officer would be out when available. Officer on scene. Advised no dogs barking.
9: 23 p.m. – Traffic offence. W. U.S. 8 and N. Swamp Road, Ladysmith. Caller stated he’s following a vehicle. Vehicle is driving 30 mph and crossing both center and fog lines. Officer unable to locate vehicle.
March 17
8:34 a.m. – Assist citizen. 100 block of River Avenue, Bruce. Caller requested a deputy stand by while they deal with a customer. Officer on scene. Subject did not show up. Caller called back. Subject is now there causing problems. Using profanities. Subject denied being disorderly and accused Village of Bruce employees of being disrespectful. Subject told to leave. If she returns, she will be cited.
1:26 p.m. – Littering. 800 block of Lake Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller stated neighbors moved out and dumped cat litter and cat food onto the street prior to leaving.
4:58 p.m. – Domestic violence complaint. 200 block of W. Second Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised his roommate and his roommate’s girlfriend are having an argument. Caller is worried girlfriend might get hurt. Officer on scene. Provided domestic abuse packet.
6:29 p.m. – Domestic violence complaint. 400 block of W. Seventh Street N., Ladysmith. Caller stated his girlfriend punched him in the face. Officer on scene with caller.
March 18
9:21 a.m. – Vehicle lockout. N5000 block of Walnut Street, Tony. Caller advised she locked key in car. Caller had spare key, but key fob battery was dead. Officer instructed caller how to use key manually.
9:26 a.m. – Hang up. 800 block of Tenth Street, Ladysmith. Call received. No one on line. Plotted to Walmart parking lot. Received call back. Pocket dial.
5:26 p.m. – Traffic stop. Miner Avenue W. and W. Sixth Street S., Ladysmith. Officer out with vehicle on traffic stop. Female subject attempted to run from vehicle. Subject has warrant. Officer enroute to jail with subject.
7:25 p.m. – Found property. 600 block of Washington Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised there is a draw string backpack and phone. Appears to be frozen to the ground. Officer on scene. The property belongs to a neighbor.
March 19
2:26 p.m. – Traffic offense. W. U.S. 8 and N. Swamp Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a Minnesota truck driving fast, passing vehicles at a high rate of speed. Forcing oncoming traffic into the ditch.
7:08 p.m. – Traffic offense. E. Second Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised of a juvenile on an ATV tearing up and down the street. Juvenile riding ATV on knees. Caller is worried juvenile might get hurt. Officer unable to locate juvenile.
8:39 p.m. – Accident with injury. W. Flambeau Avenue and N. Arcade Road, Ladysmith. Call received advising someone was in severe car crash and not responding. Driver contacted. Advised they spun out. No air bag deployed. Driver complaining of back pain. Vehicle towed.
9 p.m. – Disorderly conduct. 600 block of E. Sixth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised their 16 and 17 year old children are being very disruptive and will not listen to him. They are pounding on doors and walls. Officer on scene. Lengthy discussion ended with subjects working on improving communication.
10:59 p.m. – Accident with property damage. N. County G and N. Ambrose Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised she rolled her vehicle. Out of vehicle and her finger is bleeding. Advised the roads are very slippery. Officer on scene. Vehicle is upside down with all four tires up. Caller declined medical intervention.
March 20
10:54 a.m. – Animal bite. N7000 block of Round Meadow Road, Ladysmith. Male subject walked in wanting to speak with deputy. Neighbor’s dog bit him while he was walking down the road. Same dog bit him last week. Subject wanted incident documented.
6:02 p.m. – Animal at large. 1000 block of Edgewood Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller reported his neighbor’s dog keeps coming into his yard. Owner contacted. They are in the process of training the dog and will work on the issue.
11:14 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 800 block of Factory Street, Hawkins. Business manager requested deputy. Male subject was put on leave regarding comments made to another employee. Employee was heard saying ‘snitches get shanked,’ and ‘this is how shootings happen.’ Officer on scene. Male subject never showed.
March 21
6:20 a.m. – Accident with property damage. 8000 block of Edgewood Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller reported someone crashed into building. No injuries but there is a substantial amount of damage. Vehicle hit building and left. Officer enroute to office with a male subject to interview about the incident.
