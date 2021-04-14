A homeless man has been charged with burglary in Rusk County Circuit Court after he allegedly broke into a hotel room and stole cash and a jacket.
Guy W. Hoyt, 65, has been charged with one felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling as a repeater, one count of misdemeanor theft as a repeater and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing as a repeater.
If convicted, Hoyt could be sentenced to a maximum of 20.5 years incarceration or $45,000 in fines or both.
Hoyt is being held on a $1,000 cash bond in the Rusk County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint, at 1:05 p.m. on March 11 a Ladysmith police officer was dispatched to a Ladysmith hotel for a trespassing complaint.
The officer met with hotel management who saw a man come out of two different rooms, one room had a visitor staying in the room. In the room that should have been empty, cigarette butts were found throughout the room and the bed appeared to have been slept in.
Hotel management believed the man had a jacket that possibly did not belong to him.
Based on a description of the man, the officer believed the man to be Hoyt. When responding to the hotel, the officer had seen Hoyt walking two blocks away from the hotel.
The officer located Hoyt near Memorial Park and learned Hoyt had been in the hotel rooms because he had nowhere else to go, according to the criminal complaint. While speaking with the officer, the officer noticed Hoyt had many rolls of quarters stuffed in his jeans and coat pockets.
The officer further questioned Hoyt about where the quarters came from and Hoyt said he needed the quarters to buy things. Hoyt had hundreds of dollars of quarters on him. He was unable to say where he had bought a coat that still had the tags on it.
In an interview with the hotel visitor from the room Hoyt had entered, the visitor identified the coat as hers and said she had had $500 in quarters in the room before Hoyt had entered it.
He is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance hearing in Rusk County Circuit Court on April 27.
