This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report for the Rusk County Sheriff's Department from June 26-July 9.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 1:48 pm
This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report for the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department from June 26-July 9.
June 26
Julie L. Winchel, 43, Ladysmith, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, probation hold.
June 27
Donald W. Schlieger, 42, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle while revoked.
Thomas J. Wilke II, 28, Ladysmith, operating motor vehicle while revoked, bail jumping.
June 28
Skylar C. Knapp, 32, Hawkins, probation hold, throwing or discharging bodily fluid at public safety worker or prosecutor, simple assault.
Gerald M. Shoemaker Jr., 43, Rice Lake, probation hold.
June 29
Nathan P. Hanson, 38, Cumberland, probation hold.
Dylan M. Howard, 25, Sheldon, probation hold.
July 2
Sarah B. Oelbaum, 38, Eau Claire, retail theft – intentionally taking >$500, resisting or obstructing an officer simple assault, bail jumping.
July 4
Daevon S. Tuttle, 19, Ladysmith, bail jumping.
July 5
Austin J. Arts, 32, Ladysmith, retail theft – intentionally taking <=$500, bail jumping.
David M. Dvorak, 51, Ladysmith, probation hold.
Tristian J. Pearson, 23, Hawkins, violation of temporary restraining order.
John C. Pratt, 46, Ladysmith, resisting or obstructing an officer.
Jacob J. Shimko, 37, Ladysmith, probation hold, warrant.
July 6
Tiana R. Oswald, 31, Bruce, warrant.
July 8
Joshua W. Karls, 39, Ladysmith, operating while intoxicated, second offense.
July 9
Christopher A. Brockman, 19, Bruce, violation of absolute sobriety.
Cassi K. Sanderson, 27, Ladysmith, bail jumping, battery aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse.
