A routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of three area men, each on active probation, after multiple drug related items were recovered in a search of the vehicle by a K9 deputy.
Zachary L. Sager, 22, of Ladysmith, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and for a probation hold.
Mikle J. Miller, 40, of Bruce, was arrested on suspicion of two warrant offenses, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (2nd+) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin McFarland, 56, of Bruce, was arrested on suspicion of a probation hold, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance (2nd+) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the probable cause statement, on Aug. 19 at 11 p.m. a Rusk County deputy on routine patrol in the village of Bruce noticed a vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. 8 without working tail lights. A traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of U.S. 8 and Christman Road.
The driver was identified as Sager with passengers McFarland and Miller. None of the individuals in the vehicle had a valid driver’s license. Each of the men were on active probation for drug related offenses.
The deputy learned Miller had valid arrest warrants in Dunn County and the Department of Corrections and was removed from the vehicle, handcuffed and detained.
The probable cause statement alleges that McFarland and Miller appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants.
Due to the men’s drug histories and with them appearing to be under the influence, a K9 deputy was used to search the vehicle for illegal substances.
The K9 deputy located a clear glass smoking pipe with crystalline residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine and prescription pill container with baclofen, acetaminophen and codeine. The K9 deputy also located a homemade smoking device made from a cough medicine bottle, tubing and copper pipe. The homemade smoking device had a crystalline residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
The deputy spoke with each of the men who all denied any knowledge of the illegal items found in the vehicle. All of the items were found within direct reach of all of the men, according to the probable cause statement.
Miller, Sager and McFarland are pending charges in Rusk County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.