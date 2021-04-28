A Milwaukee man is facing charges related to his fifth alleged OWI in Rusk County Circuit Court after he crashed his Jeep into a ditch.
Colin A. Brady, 36, has been charged with one count of fifth or sixth offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, one count of fifth or sixth offense of operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and one count of resisting an officer. If convicted, Brady could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of 20.75 years incarceration or $60,000 in fines or both.
Brady appeared via video in Rusk County Circuit Court on Tuesday, April 27 for an initial appearance hearing. He has been released from Rusk County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond with the condition he must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, at 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 30 a Rusk County deputy was dispatched to the intersection of county O and Singer Road in the Township of Atlanta for a one vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, the deputy found a man sitting inside of a white Jeep in the south ditch. The Jeep was running and the headlights were on. When the man, later identified as Brady, stepped out the deputy noticed he was unsteady on his feet. His speech was allegedly slurred.
When asked for his driver’s license, Brady tried handing the deputy a credit card.
Brady retuned to his Jeep to retrieve his driver’s license and when he opened the driver’s side door, the door fell into the Jeep.
After retrieving his driver’s license and standing still next to the deputy, Brady swayed back and forth, according to the criminal complaint.
When asked to perform field sobriety tests, Brady allegedly told the deputy no and said that the deputy had gotten him. Brady was placed under arrest.
A search warrant was granted for a evidentiary chemical analysis of Brady’s blood, however he was uncooperative. He shortly thereafter began making comments of self-harm and suicide and allegedly asked the deputy to shoot him.
Brady attempted multiple times to leave the hospital room and told law enforcement he would not allow a blood draw to be completed. During the blood draw Brady had to be restrained because he was continuously resisting law enforcement, according to the criminal complaint.
A blood draw was performed and it was found that at the time of the crash, Brady’s blood alcohol content was .190.
Brady’s previous OWI convictions include one in Whitewater City Municipal Court in November 2006, two in Waukesha County Circuit Court in March 2009 and December 2011 and one in Milwaukee County Circuit Court in June 2010.
Brady is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on May 25 for a preliminary hearing.
