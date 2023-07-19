These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 7:46 pm
These are the activities recorded in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office last week.
Felonies
Stephen A. Betro, 64, Waupaca, was charged with bail jumping.
Douglas R. Paulsen Jr., 21, Ladysmith was charged with child abuse – intentionally causing harm.
Ethan KJ Russell, 21, Ladysmith, was charged with child abuse – intentionally causing harm.
Martin L. James, 30, Ladysmith, was charged with second degree recklessly endangering safety and strangulation and suffocation.
Rusk County Traffic
Justin J. Neidermann, 46, Glen Flora, operating while revoked. Fined $200.50.
Quillyn Sha Lee Stonkey, 26, Tony, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Camnren Sawyer Sorensen, 30, Ladysmith, operating while suspended. Fined $200.50.
Archie Williom Plummer, 23, operating while suspended. Fined $200.50. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Donovan Dennis Olson, 20, Chetek, failing to yield or stop for emergency workers. Fined $326.50. Unreasonable and imprudent speed. Fined $213.10. Operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Aaron Joseph Obryan, 37 Bruce, operating with PAC >=0.15 (first). Fined $937.50.
Jeremiah Leo Hintz Lain, 23, Ladysmith, OWI (first). Fined $937.50.
Devin Taylor Hemenway, 29, Ladysmith, passing vehicle indicating left turn. Fined $213.10.
Chad M. Griffith, 42, Hawkins, OWI (first). Fined $937.50.
Jordan John Gindt, 16, Ladysmith, speeding in a 55-mph zone. Fined $175.30.
Andres Tentzohua Cuaquehua, 23, Sheldon, operating without a valid license. Fined $200.50. Operating with PAC >=0.08, <0.15 (first). Fined $937.50.
Kyle John Berg, 28, Ladysmith, speeding in a 55-mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Erin Lynn Baumel, 37, Bruce, operating motor vehicle without proof of insurance. Fined $10.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.