This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from April 18-24.
April 18
9:42 a.m. – Check well-being of subject. Thornapple Dam, Ladysmith. Call received from dam employee. Vehicle parked on west side with occupant sleeping in a sleeping bag. Officer on scene. Subject is currently homeless. Informed of services available to him.
10:12 a.m. – Burglary. 200 block of Worden Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised apartment she was watching appears to have been robbed.
11:56 a.m. – Animal bite. W5000 block of Poplar Road, Sheldon. Call received stating one of their drivers was bitten by a Doberman pinscher at a residence. Animal control contacted.
3:05 p.m. – Traffic offense. W. U.S. 8 and N. Beebe Road, Bruce. Caller advising of vehicle all over road. Appears driver is texting.
8:40 p.m. – Trespass. 5600 block of N. Flambeau Drive, Tony. Caller advised of female subject inside Tony Airport sitting on chair with blanket. Officer on scene advised subject not to loiter. Subject refused services offered.
April 19
11:11 a.m. – Information. Ladysmith. Caller advising they will be in area shampooing carpets. Just in case there are any calls.
2:13 p.m. – Noise complaint. 400 block of Corbett Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised of truck with music blaring. Officer spoke with subject. Subject didn’t think music was too loud, but will turn it down.
3:38 p.m. – Traffic offense. N. Wis. 27 and W. Timber Trail, Ladysmith. Caller advised of vehicle all over road. Officer out with vehicle. Driver is headed home after working all night, tired. Officer advised subject to pull over if he had to sleep.
4:31 p.m. – Information. 300 block of Miner Avenue E., Ladysmith. Female subject requesting officers to check on male subject. Male subject is angry at her because she wouldn’t give him a cigarette. Information only.
10:30 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. W10000 block of U.S. 8, Ladysmith. Caller advised his sister took phone from grandma after she said she was selling house. Won’t give it back. Grandma also has bruises on wrist.
April 20
1:13 a.m. – Check well-being of subject. W. Ninth Street S. and Fritz Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised he doesn’t know where he is. Caller is intoxicated. He is wearing an orange jacket and khaki pants. Officer to give caller a ride to residence.
8 a.m. – Harassment. 700 block of Main Street, Hawkins. Caller advised a female subject took a video of her at the library and posted it on Facebook. Would like to speak to deputy. Caller was advised videos taken on public property are not illegal.
8:36 a.m. – Traffic offense. N1000 block of County G, Conrath. Caller from school advised they had video of vehicle going through a school bus stop sign. Vehicle to be cited.
10:24 a.m. – Found property. 300 block of Miner Avenue, Ladysmith. Rear Wisconsin plate still attached to a busted off vehicle bumper was found placed outside of Rusk County Courthouse. Attempting to contact owner.
4:03 p.m. – Animal complaint. 800 block of Miner Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised dog is not being fed well at location. Dog had puppies and is harming the puppies. Officer on scene talked to juvenile regarding incident. After investigation, it was determined that the incident was a video the juvenile had watched and no actual dogs or puppies were being harmed.
10:40 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 900 College Avenue, Ladysmith. Officer advised of shopping cart in parking lot across from old hospital. Officer will take cart back to Walmart.
April 21
8:17 a.m. – Harassment. Bruce School, 104 W. Washington Avenue, Bruce. Caller advised son being bullied at school. Due to no injuries and ages of subjects, the school will handle the incident.
8:57 a.m. – Assist citizen. 300 block of Lindoo Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised landlord has son’s vehicle locked in shed with padlock. Caller wants to cut padlock. Officer advised caller not to do that, wait for law enforcement.
8:14 p.m. – Harassment. 800 N. County E, Bruce. Caller advised she is receiving harassing and threatening messages. Advised Tiktok users around the country are spreading her Tiktok inaccurately and ruining her life. Caller advised to block the users. Caller requested to speak to a cyber investigator, was informed there was no cyber investigator.
April 22
2:52 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. N. County J and W. Homestead Road, Conrath. Vehicle revving engine on roadway. Tire blew and went into ditch. VIN used to track owner. Owner said he sold vehicle two years ago. New owner contacted. Advised he left vehicle at friend’s house. Does not know how it ended up in the ditch.
7:06 p.m. – DNR offense/complaint. N5000 block of Hilltop Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of three four-wheelers ripping around and doing wheelies. Driven by juveniles. Officer spoke to juvenile’s mothers. Gave warnings.
April 23
9:07 a.m. – Animal at large. 4900 N. County F, Weyerhaeuser. Advised of cows in roadway. Owner contacted.
12:37 p.m. – Animal at large. N5000 block of Bell School Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a black dog with white paws wandering about her house. Dog is not in good shape.
2:12 p.m. – Animal at large. W9000 block of County P, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a group of dogs chasing his cattle. He thinks he knows who they belong to and will head there now.
April 24
8:56 a.m. – Burglary. 7900 block of Broken Arrow Road, Conrath. Caller advised someone entered his residence and stole a bunch of meat from his freezer.
10:32 a.m. – Theft. 4300 N. Wis. 40, Bruce. Complaint of the theft of two handguns in Oct. of 2022. Complainant believes it was a family member.
10:27 a.m. – Gas drive off. Express mart, 533 N. Main Street, Bruce. Caller advised of drive off. Vehicle had tape covering license plate.
11:22 a.m. – Fire call. 4200 N. County F, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised vehicle on fire. Caller was headed south and heard a noise. Pulled over and truck was on fire. Total loss.
12:53 p.m. – Theft. Larson Road. Caller advised someone is taking down the high water signs from the town of Grant.
2:18 p.m. – Trespass. N5900 block of County Z, Glen Flora. Caller advised of neighbor driving UTV across field. Land is disputed between neighbors.
6:38 p.m. – Vehicle theft. 1200 block of W. Port Arthur Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised his vehicle was stolen from hospital parking lot. Vehicle was located in another lot. Not stolen. Caller forgot where he parked it.
7:11 p.m. – Animal at large. W5600 block of Stassel Road, Sheldon. Officer out with two beef cattle in unfenced field. Owner contacted. Having issues with fence. Will retrieve the cattle and fix the fence.
10:22 p.m. – Hang up. 500 block of Coleman Street, Bruce. Hang up call received. Officer called back. Subject needed help with new TV and connectivity issues. Advised to contact cable provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.