These are the activities in the Rusk County Clerk of Courts office for the past week.
Felonies
Nicole J. Rasmussen, 35, Bloomer, pleaded guilty to felony bail jumping, operating while revoked, and possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 20. Sentenced to 60 days conditional jail time, 2 years probation withheld and a fine of $1744.
Misdemeanors
Amanda M. Goin, 40, Ladysmith, was charged with misdemeanor domestic abuse and disorderly conduct on Jan. 23. Signature bond set at $1,500.
Leroy A. Cortes Sr., 66, Ladysmith, pleaded guilty to charges of misdemeanor OWI (Second). Fined $1,492.
Kalvin D. Zimmerman, 49, Bruce, pleaded guilty to operating with restricted controlled substance (Second) and possession of THC. Fined $1,492.
Daniel M. Campbell, 34, Ladysmith, was charged with disorderly conduct Jan. 17.
Elizabeth M. Steward, 31, Ladysmith was charged with disorderly conduct Jan. 17.
Rusk County Traffic
Cassandra Sue Montonya, 26, Conrath, operating while suspended, failure to keep vehicle under control.
Scott Allen Johnson, 55, Bruce, unsafe backing of vehicle.
George Joseph Cizek, 66, Ladysmith, vehicle operator/fail to wear seat belt.
Ruth Ann Cizek, 80, Ladysmith, vehicle passenger fail to wear seat belt.
Suzin Michell Croenne, 25, Holcombe, non-registration of vehicle -auto <10,000 lbs.
Elizabeth Claire Skeps, 53, Lakeville, MN, speeding in 55 mph zone (20-24 mph). Fined $225.70.
Dakota Nathanial Aherns, 21, Ladysmith, speeding in 55 mph zone (25-29 mph). Fined $250.90.
Dakota James Vojtasek, 22, Ladysmith, failure of operator to notify police of accident. Fined $389.50.
Malia Rae Alexander, 33, Bruce, operating while suspended, operating without insurance. Fined $200.50.
Brooke Elaine Abramczak, 42, Eau Claire, speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $200.50.
Virgil Neil Wenzel, 62, Wausau, speeding in 55 mph zone (16-19 mph). Fined $208.50.
