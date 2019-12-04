A rural Hayward man who went on an arson spree on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation in July of 2012 will spend 25 years in prison after being sentenced Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Sawyer County Circuit Court, according to a Nov. 27 announcement by Wisconsin Attorney Gen. Josh Kaul.
Christopher A. Grover, age 45, was sentenced for arson at six fire scenes discovered on the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation in Sawyer County on July 14, 2012. The criminal complaint alleged Grover set 15 separate fires to properties that included the LCO ceremonial lodge, private and commercial properties and buildings, and the Honor the Earth Pow Wow grounds.
A Sawyer County jury found Grover guilty on all 15 felony counts in September 2019, in a trial presided over by Circuit Court Judge John M. Yackel.
Kaul said his office handled the prosecution under the direction of Assistant Attorney General Richard J. Dufour, of the Department of Justice Criminal Litigation Unit. He said Grover’s prison sentence will be followed by more than 40 years of extended supervision and probation.
“The lengthy sentence … reflects how serious his offenses were,” Kaul said. “Thanks to the investigators and prosecution team whose work resulted in a conviction on every count charged.”
