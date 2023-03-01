Ryan P. Conry Sr., Felicia J. Fredrick and Mindy A. Larson were all charged with battery and disorderly conduct after an incident at the Miner Station Bar in Ladysmith.
The incident occurred on Aug. 21, 2022. Ladysmith Police officers responded to a complaint of a fight in progress at the Miner Station bar at approximately 10:06 p.m. One of the officers arrived on scene and observed Ryan Conry Sr. leaving the bar and followed him into the alleyway.
According to the complaint, Conry stated he hadn’t been involved in the bar fight, however there were recent injuries to both sides of Conry’s face. Witnesses inside the bar told the officer that Conry and another male subject fought outside of the bar and later fought inside the bar. Mindy A. Larson and Felicia J. Fredrick also fought outside the bar and later brought the fight inside.
The complaint states that Fredrick and a male subject left the bar in her vehicle at a high rate of speed. When officers spoke to Fredrick the following day, she stated there was an ongoing ‘thing’ between her, her friend and Conry and Larson, who is Conry’s girlfriend. The criminal complaint shows that Fredrick said, “Things started happening and it was a blur, it was bad.”
On Aug. 29, officers received a video regarding the brawl. The criminal complaint states Fredrick and Larson argued with each other before going ‘chest to chest’ and grabbing each other’s shirts. Fredrick then threw multiple punches at Larson as they grappled on the ground. The two women were separated.
The complaint shows that Fredrick was then directed into the bar by a male subject. While Fredrick was walking into the bar, Larson kicked her in the back. Punches were exchanged and Conry grabbed Fredrick’s arm. In turn, she punched him in the face. After, Conry went after a male subject who was attempting to help Fredrick enter the bar. The male subject attempted to defend himself. Conry punched him multiple times in the back of the head before the victim made it back into the bar.
The complaint states a second video shows Fredrick and the male victim attempting to leave the bar. Conry threw a punch at the male victim and continued advancing though the victim held his hands out. A bartender broke up the fight and Fredrick and the male victim walked to their vehicle and left.
Ryan P. Conry Sr. was charged on Feb. 21 with battery and disorderly conduct. Felicia J. Fredrick was charged Feb. 21 with battery and disorderly conduct. Mindy A. Larson was charged Feb. 21 with battery and disorderly conduct. An initial court appearance is set for March 21, 2023 for all three individuals.
