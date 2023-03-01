Ryan P. Conry Sr., Felicia J. Fredrick and Mindy A. Larson were all charged with battery and disorderly conduct after an incident at the Miner Station Bar in Ladysmith. 

The incident occurred on Aug. 21, 2022. Ladysmith Police officers responded to a complaint of a fight in progress at the Miner Station bar at approximately 10:06 p.m. One of the officers arrived on scene and observed Ryan Conry Sr. leaving the bar and followed him into the alleyway.

