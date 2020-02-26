A Chetek man is facing four domestic violence related charges in Rusk County Circuit Court after he allegedly choked a woman over messages on his Xbox.
Charles A. Bugg, 26, has been charged with one felony count of strangulation and suffocation, one misdemeanor count of battery, one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with each charge having domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessment modifiers and one count of felony bail jumping.
If convicted Bugg faces a maximum penalty of $31,300 in fines or 13 years incarceration or both.
Bugg appeared in court Feb. 17 for a preliminary hearing and entered not guilty pleas to each of his charges. Bugg was released on $5,000 signature bond.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 14 at 1:40 p.m. a Rusk County deputy was dispatched to a Ladysmith residence on a report of a domestic violence complaint.
The deputy arrived at 2:12 p.m. and made contact with the female caller who said Bugg was at her home playing his Xbox when he received a message from a female through his Xbox.
When the caller asked Bugg about the message he received, he allegedly got mad, got on top of the woman and began to choke her out. Another male entered the room and got Bugg off of the woman.
The woman reported that on Nov. 5 she and Bugg argued over a Facebook account he had created. She confronted him about it and Bugg then allegedly threw his phone at her, hitting her lip. The victim also reported that approximately two weeks earlier he had punched her five times on her left arm and had bitten her wrist, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman admitted Bugg had struck or caused her injury “more than 20 times in the last 12 months” and had strangled her “countless” times with a belt. The victim admitted she used to fight back but that would allegedly make Bugg angier and he would hurt her more.
The on scene deputy noticed bruises on the victim’s neck, arm and wrist where Bugg had allegedly struck her.
At the time of the incidents, Bugg had an open bond in Barron County Circuit Court signed Nov. 6, 2018 agreeing to not commit any crime.
Bugg is scheduled for a reviewing hearing on April 14 in Rusk County Circuit Court.
