A jury found a Clark County man guilty of 11 counts of child sexual assault charges during a two-day trial in Rusk County Circuit Court last week.
The charges against Roger J. Hattamer, Jr., 40, date to June 2012. He was charged in June 2020. At that time, a $10,000 signature bond and no-contact restrictions were ordered.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police the assaults started when she was 12 and continued for six years.
Charges include child sexual exploitation-video/records, child enticement-expose sex organ and sex with child age 16 or older.
Hattamer pleaded guilty to all charges. He declined to testify at trial.
The jury deliberated about two hours before returning guilty verdicts.
Bond was revoked. A pre-sentence investigation and sex offender assessment were ordered.
Hattamer faces similar charges in Chippewa, Clark and Taylor counties, where cases against him remain open. All the cases involve sexual crimes against children.
A jury trial for Hattamer is scheduled for March 7-9 in Chippewa County Circuit Court. The trial had been postponed there a couple of times, first in August 2020 and then in December 2020.
A jury trial for Hattamer is scheduled for Jan. 23-25 in Clark County Circuit Court.
A jury trial for Hattamer is scheduled for Feb. 8-9 in Taylor County Circuit Court.
Online court records show Hattamer was convicted in 2012 in Oconto County Court of failure to pay child support, which is a felony.
A sentencing hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Monday, June 12, in Rusk County Circuit Court.
