Jury decision

Roger Hattamer Jr. (right) sits with his legal counsel, Thursday, Jan. 12, during a two day jury trial in Rusk County Circuit Court. He was found guilty of 11 counts related to child sexual assault.

A jury found a Clark County man guilty of 11 counts of child sexual assault charges  during a two-day trial in Rusk County Circuit Court last week.

The charges against Roger J. Hattamer, Jr., 40, date to June 2012. He was charged in June 2020. At that time, a $10,000 signature bond and no-contact restrictions were ordered.

