A suspect walked into US Bank located at 200 N. Durkee St., Appleton, and completed two separate fraudulent transactions at 3:15 p.m., Jan.27.
The victim who resides in Illinois reported the transactions and total loss of $8,000.
The suspect used the victims’ personal information on a drivers license to complete the transactions.
The first transaction was a withdrawal of $4,000.
The second transaction the suspect had a cashier’s check made out to a “Cheryl Reed” and was able to remove additional $4,000.
The victim also received a call from the Oshkosh Branch of US Bank about an attempted withdrawal of another $4,700 that was denied.
Law enforcement obtained bank surveillance video of the suspect.
If any agency can assist in identifying the suspect please contact Sgt. Rosetti at the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5574.
