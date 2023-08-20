A local man is facing multiple charges after pointing and firing a weapon at his landlord’s son. Elton K. Howard, 55, Hawkins was charged on Aug. 3 with intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, second degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Howard was also charged on the same day with bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

The alleged incident occurred on July 26 when sheriff deputies were called to the scene of a property in Hawkins. Once there, the deputies spoke to Howard’s landlord and her son, identified as the victim in this case.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.