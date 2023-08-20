A local man is facing multiple charges after pointing and firing a weapon at his landlord’s son. Elton K. Howard, 55, Hawkins was charged on Aug. 3 with intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, second degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. Howard was also charged on the same day with bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
The alleged incident occurred on July 26 when sheriff deputies were called to the scene of a property in Hawkins. Once there, the deputies spoke to Howard’s landlord and her son, identified as the victim in this case.
According to the criminal complaint, they stated that they own the land that Howard’s trailer is on. Howard has lived there for years and has been dumping garbage and other waste products all over the property. The owners want him to leave, but he refuses.
The victims stated in the criminal complaint that the day before, a prior incident occurred when the victim was working on the property and he heard Howard fire a weapon multiple times, but could not see Howard or what he was shooting at. The victim stated he believed Howard “Feels threaten. And he thinks we’re not going to be out here if he pops off a few.”
The most recent incident occurred when the victim was working in a skid steer to clean up the property near Howard’s trailer. The victim heard a gunshot and looked up. Howard allegedly was aiming a long brown rifle with a scope mounted on it at him from about 25 yards away. The victim crouched in the skid steer and drove away. He claims he heard three to four more gunshots. He was unsure if they were fired at him, but believed they were either fired near him or above him. The criminal complaint shows that Howard then left the scene.
Further investigation of Howard and his residence led to deputies recovering an assortment of meth and THC paraphernalia, some of them containing methamphetamine.
The charges against Howard carry potential sentences of up to 10 years imprisonment or fines up to $25,000. A cash bond was set at $500. Howard is to have no contact with the victims or their property. An initial court appearance is set for Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.