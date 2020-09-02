A Conrath man was arrested on Aug. 11 following a domestic incident where he allegedly put his hand on a woman’s neck and squeezed.
Max C. Hagen, was arrested for disorderly conduct, intentionally inflicting physical pain/injury/illness with a domestic abuse modifier and a probation hold.
According to the probable cause, on Aug. 11 at about 10:20 p.m. a Rusk County deputy was dispatched to domestic violence complaint in the village of Conrath. A man was reporting that his daughter had been involved in a physical argument with Hagen.
The victim said Hagen had accused her of not being faithful and in the argument had put his hand on her neck and squeezed. Hagen allegedly made comments about killing the victim. In attempting to get away from Hagen, the victim had scratched Hagen’s neck.
The victim was able to get away from Hagen and flee with her children to her father’s home.
The deputy made contact with Hagen who admitted to being in a non-physical argument. While speaking with Hagen, the deputy saw a red mark on the front of his neck. Hagen denied that he’d been drinking, however the officer could smell alcohol coming from his breath.
After being arrested Hagen submitted to a preliminary breath test at the Rusk County Jail and had a .09 result, a violation of his probation status.
At this time formal charges are pending in Rusk County Circuit Court.
