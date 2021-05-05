A Bloomer woman is facing multiple charges in Rusk County Circuit Court following a traffic stop for a broken taillight.
Carey A. Ronnestrand, 47, has been charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
If convicted, Ronnestrand could be sentenced to a maximum punishment of $53,000 in fines or 28 years and seven months incarceration or both.
On April 27, Ronnestrand appeared in custody via video in Rusk County Circuit Court for a hearing. The court ordered a $2,500 signature bond with the condition the she must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, at 10:15 p.m. on April 15 a Rusk County deputy was at the intersection of County Line Road and U.S. 8 when he noticed a white car turn onto and begin traveling southbound on County Line Road.
The deputy noticed a brake light was not functioning correctly and initiated a traffic stop.
The deputy made contact with the driver, Ronnestrand, who said she did not have a driver’s license due to being revoked and was borrowing the vehicle.
At the time of the traffic stop Ronnestrand was on active probation for methamphetamine and other drug related charges in two separate counties.
Ronnestrand allegedly admitted to not using methamphetamine in a few months and that she did not know if there was anything illegal in the vehicle.
Considering Ronnestrand’s documented history of drug use and that the vehicle was owned by a known drug dealer, the deputy suspected she may have something illegal in the vehicle.
When Ronnestrand had stepped out of the vehicle her pants were unzipped and unbuttoned, according to the criminal complaint.
A K9 deputy was deployed around the outside of the vehicle and gave positive alerts about the possible presence of controlled substances in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and two purses, both belonging to Ronnestrand, were found in the vehicle. One purse had two hypodermic needles in it; both needles had a liquid substance that were believed to be methamphetamine.
Also located in the search were two glass, smoking devices and were coated in a semi-burnt crystalline substance. All of the items field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
At the time of the traffic stop Ronnestrand had four open bonds in both Dunn and Chippewa County Circuit Courts where she agreed to not commit any crime, not possess any drug paraphernalia, not possess or consume illegal drugs or drive without a valid driver’s license.
Ronnestrand will return to Rusk County Circuit Court for an initial appearance hearing on May 18.
