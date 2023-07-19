This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report released this week by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 2:24 pm
This information is taken from the Media Arrest Summary Report released this week by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.
July 11
Javier G. Colon, 26, Ladysmith, probation hold.
Rusty A. Ray, 33, Weyerhaeuser, operating a motor vehicle while suspended (fourth).
July 13
Andres T. Cuaquehua, 23, Sheldon, operating while intoxicated (first).
Martin L. James, 30, Ladysmith, disorderly conduct simple assault, battery aggravated assault, strangulation and suffocation.
Derek D. Palmer, 41, Cornell, theft-movable property, resisting or obstructing an officer, probation hold.
Steven J. Smith Jr., 45, Ladysmith, probation hold.
July 14
Chad M. Griffith, 42, Hawkins, operating while intoxicated (first), probation hold.
July 15
Dustin Lee T. Landwehr, 42, Weyerhaeuser, probation hold.
July 16
Dylan J. Bowen, 20, Conrath, disorderly conduct intimidation.
Jeremiah L. Hintz, 23, Ladysmith, operating while intoxicated (first), probation hold.
Jared B. Lussier, 30, Rhinelander, operating while intoxicated (second), probation hold.
