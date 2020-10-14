A Marshfield man is facing multiple charges in Rusk County Circuit Court, including having urinated on a law enforcement officer, after he was allegedly found unconscious in an alley behind a bar.
In one Rusk County Circuit Court case Ryan A. Donelan, 33, has been charged with two counts battery to a law enforcement officer, two counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, one count of fourth degree sexual assault, one count of resisting an officer and one count of disorderly conduct.
If convicted, Donelan could be sentenced to a maximum of $61,000 in fines or 20 years and seven months incarceration or both.
Donelan has another Rusk County Circuit Court case and has been charged with one count of false imprisonment with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessment modifiers, one count of misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessment modifiers, one count of criminal damage to property with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessment modifiers and one count of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse and domestic abuse assessment modifiers.
If convicted in this case, Donelan could be sentenced to 7.75 years incarceration or $31,400 in fines or both.
Donelan appeared in custody in Rusk County Circuit Court on Oct. 7 for a preliminary hearing and entered a plea of not guilty to all charges. He is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.
According to the criminal complaint, at 1:10 a.m. on Sept. 5 two Ladysmith police officers responded to a report of a man who had fallen, hit his head and was unconscious in an alley in the 100 block of Miner Avenue W, in Ladysmith.
When officers arrived they found Donelan lying on the ground, conscious and alert. A witness reported that Donelan lost his balance and had fallen straight back, hitting his head. Another witness told officers Donelan was agitated and had tried punching her while he was lying on the ground.
Emergency Services personnel arrived and while they attempted to put a neck brace on him, Donelan allegedly attempted to grab the hands of the EMS personnel. He was then transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith.
Officers responded to the hospital because Donelan was becoming agitated and combative with staff. Upon arrival officers saw that Donelan was being disruptive and argumentative with hospital staff. He was also ripping hospital equipment off of himself.
The criminal complaint alleges that at the time of the incident Donelan had an extraditable warrant from Minnesota and would need to be medically cleared before being transported to the Rusk County Jail.
When learning this, Donelan told one of the officers, “I’m bigger than you.”
Donelan refused to submit a test of his urine by throwing the container across the room at hospital staff and attempted to leave the hospital room. Donelan was placed in handcuffs and returned to the hospital bed where he made rude comments to the officers.
Once in the hospital bed, Donelan allegedly stood up and charged toward one of the officers and was required to be restrained and returned to the hospital bed. While being restrained, Donelan bent over and rubbed his buttocks on one of the officers while laughing.
Further uncooperative, Donelan kicked both officers several times in the shin and thigh areas and was verbally abusive toward the officers and a Rusk County deputy who arrived to assist.
When a fourth law enforcement officer arrived to help diffuse the situation, Donelan threatened to urinate on him while continuing to be verbally abusive and physically resistive toward the officers, according to the criminal complaint.
Donelan spit several times on one of the deputies.
As one of the officers was able to gain control of the out of control Donelan, he urinated on the officer’s leg.
In his second Rusk County Circuit Court case, the criminal complaint alleges that on Oct. 4 a Ladysmith police officer met with a woman who alleged Donelan had punched in the face during an argument.
The woman said she fell backwards onto a bed after being hit; Donelan then got on top of her, yelling. The woman was able to get away and told Donelan to leave the residence. As she watched Donelan gather his belongings, she saw him break the front driver’s side window of her car.
In Minnesota, Donelan had an extraditable probation violation warrant issued Feb. 20 after pleading guilty to a drug related offense. In this incidence, a count of interfering with a peace officer was dismissed. He was initially sentenced to five years probation, beginning in December 2019.
Donelan is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court for a review hearing on Dec. 8.
