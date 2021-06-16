A Menomonie man has been charged with his sixth OWI in Rusk County Circuit Court following a traffic stop for erratic driving.
John D. Polk, 59, has been charged with one felony count of 6th offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, one felony count of 6th offense operating with prohibited alcohol concentration and one count of felony bail jumping as a repeater.
If convicted, Polk could be sentenced to a maximum of 30 years incarceration or $60,000 in fines or both
Polk is being held in Rusk County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond and while on bond must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, at 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 14 a Rusk County deputy was on patrol on Wis. 40 south of Amacoy Lake in the Township of Stubbs.
A tan Ford Taurus quickly approached the deputy from behind and was driving erratically. The deputy could see the driver and car, later identified as Polk, were allegedly making exaggerated movements while driving.
The vehicle was seen going onto the east-side shoulder of the road. The deputy pulled over to allow Polk to pass him and then conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle.
Making contact with Polk and could smell an odor of intoxicants. Polk’s eyes were watery, bloodshot and he allegedly had pinpoint pupils. The deputy checked with the Department of Transportation records and learned Polk had five previous OWI convictions and was restricted to a blood alcohol content of .02.
Polk consented to performed field sobriety tests. The criminal complaint alleges Polk had difficulty exiting his vehicle. Polk admitted to having had one drink before leaving Menomonie.
Polk was unable to successfully follow the instructions for the field sobriety tests. He failed a preliminary breath test.
In an interview, Polk admitted that shortly before the traffic stop, he had taken “one big pull of brandy” from a bottle in his vehicle.
Results from a blood draw indicated Polk’s blood alcohol content as the time of the incident was 0.092 and four times the legal limit.
Polk’s previous OWI convictions include one in Dunn County Circuit Court in March 1993, State of Minnesota in February 2003, St. Croix County Circuit Court in January 2008, Dunn County Circuit Court in December 2008 and one in Chippewa County Circuit Court in December 2013.
At the time of the incident Polk had an open bond in Dunn County Circuit Court signed Nov. 15, 2019 where he agreed to commit no crime.
Polk is scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on June 22 for an initial appearance hearing.
