A Weyerhaeuser man was recently arrested for his fifth OWI after hitting a garage with his car while intoxicated and with a child in his car.
Christopher J. Richardson, 40, was arrested for fifth OWI with a passenger under 16 years of age.
Richardson has been released on a $5,000 signature bond with the condition that he maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the probable cause statement, at 11:40 a.m., March 31 a deputy was dispatched to a Weyerhaeuser residence on a report Richardson had hit the garage when coming home. A two-year old had also been in the car at the time of the crash.
Upon arrival, a teen excited the home and told the deputy Richardson was in the home and was sleeping in a recliner in the home. The teen reported hearing a loud bang when the Richardson’s truck hit the garage and a door to the residence.
The deputy woke Richardson up and he allegedly told the deputy he had gotten home from work at 2 p.m. and had made a few stops in Rice Lake before coming home. When asked, Richardson told the deputy he had been sleeping for a couple of hours.
It was determined Richardson had come home from his second shift place of employment, left again with the young child and returned at 11:40 a.m.
When asked, Richardson admitted to having had a few drinks earlier that morning, according to the probable cause statement. His speech was slurred, he was slow to react and he appeared sluggish.
Richardson consented to field sobriety tests during which he was unable to keep his balance, stumbled and was unable follow directions. He submitted a preliminary breath test that recorded his alcohol concentration at .302, according to the probable cause statement.
When asked why he made the decision to drive, he allegedly stated “because I’m drunk.”
Richardson was transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith for an evidentiary chemical test of his blood.
Richardson has four previous OWI convictions from December 2002, October 2004, January 2011 and February 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.