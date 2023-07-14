This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from July 5-11.
July 5
12:08 a.m. – Juvenile alcohol violation. Ladysmith. Caller stated they heard an underage drinking party going on. Observed multiple vehicles. Subjects were kicked out prior to officer’s arrival by renter.
2:34 a.m. – Fireworks complaint. 300 block of Corbett Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised that neighbors came over, lit firecrackers and threw them at the caller. Advised this has been going on all night. Officer on scene spoke to neighbors who advised it was not true that anyone was throwing fireworks. Caller was intoxicated. Officer did not observe any spent fireworks.
12:50 p.m. – Theft. 200 block of Worden Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller reported male subject stole items from store.
6:47 p.m. – Animal at large. W7000 block of County G., Conrath. Caller advised of a black cow in the ditch. Message left with owner. Unable to locate cow.
8:05 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. Wis. 27 and County A., Ladysmith. Deer versus motorcycle accident. Patient reported road rash.
10:49 p.m. – Fire call. 400 block of W. Washington Avenue, Bruce. Caller reported a fire in the street. Possibly a camp fire. Contact made with agitated home owner who stated she was attempting to get rid of brush because she received letters from the village about it.
July 6
5:19 a.m. – Check well-being of subject. 600 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Caller advised of a female subject rolling around on ground outside of store, scaring customers. Subject was told to move on and to stop bothering businesses and people.
8:43 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. W8000 block of Flambeau Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller stated his neighbor, a juvenile female, showed up at his house crying due to stranger being in her house. Officer on scene advised no unknown subjects in house.
9:53 a.m. – Suspicious activity/person. N2000 block of County W, Weyerhaeuser. Caller reported a female out in his field jumping on haybales. Subject then went and was walking down road. Said she was waiting for a friend. Officer on scene unable to locate subject.
1:30 p.m. – Road hazard. County D and County G. Caller advised of haybale in the middle of the road. Highway Department arrived on scene with a grader and pushed haybale into ditch.
3:05 p.m. – Information. N3000 block of Plantz Road, Ladysmith. Caller requested to speak to deputy about farm machinery going down the gravel road, causing dust to go towards his house. Caller was advised this was not a law enforcement issue.
5:03 p.m. – Animal at large. N4000 block of Cranberry Lake Road, Weyerhaeuser. Caller advised of neighbor’s cows in his wheat field. Wants this logged as information for documentation.
11:50 p.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. 700 block of N. Main Street, Bruce. Officer advised that while on routine patrol he passed a male subject on sidewalk. Male subject pulled down his pants as officer drove past and exposed his bare buttocks. Officer made contact with subject who advised he was unaware that he was an officer. Subject apologized and stated it was a joke. Officer made it clear if it happened again subject would be arrested and cited.
July 7
2:09 a.m. – Alarm. 1000 block of Baker Avenue, Ladysmith. Call received from alarm company. Female subject advised someone is in her apartment who is not supposed to be there. Officers cleared residence, no one located.
8:45 p.m. – Assist citizen. 500 block of Lake Avenue W., Ladysmith. Officer was approached by Canadian National worker looking for entrance road to rail yard. Officer escorted worker to entrance.
8: 53 p.m. – Animal complaint. 200 block of Fritz Avenue E., Ladysmith. Calls received advising of dogs out on roof, barking. Dogs got out of upstairs bedroom window onto roof. Owner contacted and dogs secured.
July 8
9:41 p.m. – Fireworks complaint. Riverside Cemetery, Ladysmith. Caller advised of fireworks going off in Cemetery. Officers on scene unable to locate fireworks in Cemetery, but did hear them going off nearby.
11:28 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 300 block of Menasha Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised of hearing someone say, “No, no, no,” by the park. Officer on scene located two subject who stated it wasn’t them and they didn’t hear anyone say anything.
July 9
12:20 a.m. – Animal at large. 800 block of Menasha Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised she let her dog out to use the bathroom and when she went to let him in, he was gone.
12:15 p.m. – Traffic offense. Wis. 27 and Cutoff Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised a vehicle has been tailgating him for the last 20 minutes. Caller stated that vehicle will speed up and slow down and get within inches of the bumper. Officers on scene unable to locate vehicle.
12:43 p.m. – Animal at large. W. Lake Avenue and W. Seventh Street, Ladysmith. Officer advised to make contact with animal control. Out with dog that appears to have been sprayed by a skunk. Owners contacted and took possession of dog.
July 10
3:26 p.m. – Harassment. 5000 block of N. County J, Ladysmith. Walk-in requested to speak to deputy regarding threatening voice message left on his phone. Officers advised subject misunderstood the message. Everything is OK.
3:51 p.m. – Theft. W4000 block of County P. Walk-in requested to speak to deputy regarding his roommate’s daughter stealing $41,000 in cash from his dresser.
2:20 p.m. – Traffic offense. 400 block of Corbett Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a vehicle traveling at high rate of speed on Corbett Avenue. The vehicle also failed to stop at the stop sign. Caller advised they have kids and there are kids in the area and this is not safe. Officers on scene located suspect and issued a citation.
10:02 p.m. – Animal at large. W7000 block of County J, Ladysmith. Caller reported cows in his driveway.
July 11
12:32 a.m. – Check well-being of subject. Wagon Wheel Boat Landing, Ladysmith. Officers checking on a subject who is fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.