A Cameron man who was facing charges in three separate arrests that took place more than a year ago pleaded guilty to a felony charge of vehicle theft and three related misdemeanor counts during an appearance Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Barron County Circuit Court.

David C. Winger, 38, 100 Sunnyside Ave., Unit 8, Cameron, is free on bond pending sentencing on March 20, 2023, court records said.

