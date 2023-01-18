A Cameron man who was facing charges in three separate arrests that took place more than a year ago pleaded guilty to a felony charge of vehicle theft and three related misdemeanor counts during an appearance Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Barron County Circuit Court.
David C. Winger, 38, 100 Sunnyside Ave., Unit 8, Cameron, is free on bond pending sentencing on March 20, 2023, court records said.
But the Barron County charges aren’t the only ones Winger faces.
Polk County Circuit Court records said that Winger is a defendant in a Dec. 5, 2022, case in which he was charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and 10 counts of felony bail jumping.
He was scheduled to appear Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Balsam Lake, in connection with those charges.
Winger was arrested twice in December 2021 on charges that included criminal damage to property, vehicle theft, felony bail jumping and brandishing a BB gun made to look like an assault rifle, according to complaints filed more than a year ago.
According to one of the complaints, Winger got into a quarrel with his siter on Dec. 23, 2021, at a home near New Auburn. The next day (Christmas Eve, 2021), Winger allegedly ran his semi-tractor through the sister’s yard, ran over a trampoline, and stole a pickup truck.
The stolen pickup was found abandoned later that day in Rice Lake. Police eventually arrested Winger on tentative charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. He was also a suspect in at least two gas drive-offs in Rice Lake and Cameron, dispatch logs said.
By the time those events had taken place, Winger was already facing charges of criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping and the “use of a facsimile firearm” after allegedly brandishing a BB rifle during an encounter with an employee at Blake’s Auto Sales, Rice Lake, on Dec. 16, 2021.
The employee told police he feared for his life, and he hid behind a desk.
Before the incident ended, Winger allegedly smashed vehicle windows with a softball bat, broke a chair, wrote things on the office door with a magic marker, threw things around the office and left with a stolen vehicle.
A Rice Lake officer stopped the vehicle, saw the rifle, drew his gun, and placed Winger under arrest. He allegedly resisted while being handcuffed, the complaint said.
At last Friday’s hearing, Winger pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges in connection with the Dec. 16, 2021, incident, including criminal damage to property, resisting arrest, and carrying or displaying a facsimile firearm. Two other charges were dismissed and read into the record.
He also pleaded guilty to a felony vehicle theft charge and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property in connection with the Dec. 24, 2021, incident at New Auburn.
Four other charges were dismissed and read-in, including an unrelated felony bail jumping charge filed in early 2022.
