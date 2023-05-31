This information is taken from the dispatch logs for the Rusk County Sheriff’s and Ladysmith Police departments from May 23-30
May 23
7:12 a.m. – Animal at large. Blackberry Lane and Wis. 27, Ladysmith. Caller reported a large, white, half shaved dog standing in the roadway.
9:14 a.m. – DNR offense complaint. County I and Range Line Road, Conrath. Officer out with juvenile on ATV. Will issue a citation to parent for allowing juvenile to operate ATV without a permit.
12:13 a.m. – Traffic offense. Wis. 27 and Ambrose Road, Ladysmith. Call from motorist reporting a truck pulling a mobile home has broken down in the lane of traffic.
4:48 p.m. – Animal at large. Bruce. Caller advised she found and was finally able to catch a stray rabbit she has seen around for a few days. Animal control contacted.
7:12 p.m. – Hang up. County M, Sheldon. Accidental dial from subject driving a tractor, planting crops.
7:21 p.m. – Animal complaint. 200 block of E. Tenth Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reported multitude of kittens/ cats at location. Caller is concerned about living conditions there.
8:58 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. Lindoo Avenue and Second Street S., Ladysmith. Caller reported vehicle driving erratically down Lindoo Avenue, leaking gas and hit a streetlight. Driver appears to have suffered a medical emergency, EMS enroute.
May 24
10:31 a.m. – Drug case/complaint. Flambeau School. N4540 County I, Tony. Caller advised a student brought cookies to school and indicated they were laced with THC.
11:11 a.m. – Burglary. N6500 block of County I, Tony. Caller stated someone broke into business last night and took money and alcohol.
2:55 p.m. – Accident with injury. E. 16th Street N., and Edgewood Avenue E., Ladysmith. Multiple calls reported a two-car accident. Male subject complaining of arm and head pain. Two wreckers enroute.
7:12 p.m. – Animal dispatched. Rusk County Fairgrounds. W8323 U.S. 8, Ladysmith. Caller advised of a deer with a broken leg by the senior center. Officer on scene advised deer got up and ran away, did not appear injured.
10:22 p.m. – Road hazard. Doughty Road and Gustafson Road, Ladysmith. Officer advised while out on patrol, he located a large bag of trash in lane of traffic. Appears to have fallen off of someone’s vehicle. Officer moved trash to the shoulder of the roadway.
May 25
6:45 a.m. – Animal at large. 500 block of College Avenue W, Ladysmith. Caller reported a medium sized dog tied to a bench near the stop lights on Saint John’s property. Animal control unable to locate dog.
8:17 p.m. – Information. Rock Lane and County F, Chetek. Caller reported hearing explosion-like noises all afternoon. Earlier she heard shotguns, then two explosions she believed to be Tannerite.
9:16 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller reported students planned on breaking into and pranking the school. Janitor found doors propped open. Officers made contact with students and advised them against doing anything illegal.
11:45 p.m. – Animal at large. 300 block of E. Third Street S., Ladysmith. Caller advised a dog ran off the street towards her neighbor’s daughter, who managed to get inside in time to avoid the dog. Dog is running loose in the area, causing other dogs to bark.
May 26
8:54 a.m. – Miscellaneous complaint. N5000 block of Anderson Road, Glen Flora. Call received from male subject complaining someone combined his corn.
9:31 a.m. – Information. N4000 block of Cloverland Road, Ladysmith. Caller advised of ATV driving at high rates of speed. Someone hit one of her cats, which she was pretty sure had kittens.
1:41 p.m. – Traffic offense. Wis. 27 and County A. Reports of a cube van pulling a tractor all over the road.
3:47 p.m. – Road hazard. N3200 block of Wis. 27. Officer removed exhaust system from roadway.
9:29 p.m. – Suspicious activity/person. N6000 block of Thatcher Road, Glen Flora. Caller advised of vehicle parked on side of road with lights flashing. Officer on scene advised it was farmers getting crops in.
10:45 p.m. – Harassment. 100 block of W. Ninth Street N., Ladysmith. Caller advised of male subject making odd comments to people at Kwik Trip.
May 27
12:54 a.m. – Fire call. 800 block of Lake Avenue E., Ladysmith. Caller advised there is smoke in their house. Everyone is outside. Fire is out.
6:04 p.m. – Accident driver reportable. N1500 block of Wis. 27, Conrath. Caller reported hitting deer with his motorcycle. Everyone is OK, driver managed to stay upright and on the road.
8:59 p.m. – DNR offense/complaint. Thornapple Dam. Caller reported a boat driving too close to the dam. He believes they may be drinking. Information passed on to the DNR.
11:23 p.m. – Suspicious person/activity. 500 block of Coleman Street, Bruce. Caller reported being hacked. Has been hacked for years. Also, she took a trip to New York and when she returned, she found two small marks on her sofa and there is also metal that sticks through the sofa and annoys her.
May 28
10:15 a.m. – Information. Wis. 27 and County D, Conrath. Caller reported a male and female subject on a motorcycle with illegal drugs on them.
10:24 a.m. – Accident with property damage. Dejung Road, Birchwood. Caller reported an ATV with damage. Bridge was also damaged. Caller found a cold beer laying on the ground. People came and started asking questions, so caller left.
1:16 p.m. – Theft. W5000 block of Main Street, Sheldon. Call from a male subject stating someone is stealing scrap metal from his collection site at Tractor Central.
9:38 p.m. – Found property. Big Falls Dam. Caller stated she found a row boat and pulled it to shore. Owner contacted and will pick it up.
10:20 p.m. – Suspicious person/activity. Edming Road and Leaf Road, Glen Flora. Caller advised of vehicle pulling a cattle trailer going up and down road. Officer on scene advised it was a new homeowner trying to get cell service.
May 29
8:18 a.m. – Animal complaint. W10000 block of 101 Trail, Ladysmith. Caller advised his neighbor had shot his dog and dumped him in the river. Neighbor shot dog because it was attacking his chickens.
2:58 p.m. – Accident with injury. Wis. 27 and County D, Conrath. Call received advising of motorcycle crash. One subject with head injuries. Wis. 27 closed down. Chopper on ground, subject going to Mayo in Eau Claire.
4:45 p.m. – Fire call. W11300 block of Edgewood Road, Bruce. Call received from passerby stating there is a barn and tree on fire. Caller checked on residence to see if anyone was home, let all animals in the house.
4:49 p.m. – Alarm. 400 block of Pederson Avenue, Ladysmith. Call from alarm company. Motion alarm going off. Video shows two school aged males, wearing baseball caps and back packs, dancing in kitchen. Officer on scene advised the male subject’s ID’s matched address. Everything OK.
6:01 p.m. – Animal at large. 1000 block of W. Baker Avenue, Ladysmith. Caller reported a snake outside their house. Caller was advised to leave snake alone.
7:39 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. Bass Lake Inn and Boat Landing, Weyerhaeuser. Caller in a kayak reporting they can hear two individuals, a male and female, arguing. Officer checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
7:46 p.m. – Check well-being of subject. Arthur Avenue and N. Main Street, Bruce. Caller reported a vehicle turning on Wis. 40 going at a high rate of speed. Could hear female yelling, “Let me out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.