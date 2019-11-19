Lusk Pentathlon has great second year
The Flambeau Area Swim Team held the second annual Lusk Pentathlon this past Saturday at the Ladysmith Pool. The swim meet, which was named after former coach of all levels of swim in the area, Jerry Lusk was once again a huge success due to the volunteers, parents, coaches and swimmers that took part in the event.
For the F.A.S.T. team it was Kyle Schueller, earning fastest frog as the returning swimmer dropped 36.46 seconds overall in all his events. Honorable mention went to Kathleen Powell, who dropped 20.9 seconds and Taylor Bendixen for dropping 25.6 seconds as well during Saturday’s swim meet. “It was a great first meet for all groups! Everyone has been working hard and it was great to see a lot of skills remembered from last season,” stated head coach, Emily Moelter.
A tip of the goggles to the following swimmers for a great first meet: Keira Stanger, Nevaeh Engel, Carli Anderson, Navaah Moffitt, Gracie Olmstead, Mariah Ekhoff, Colt Henson, Lyra Moffitt, Maddy Kennedy, Colton Pope and Kitara Fye. “I have to send a big shout out to the platinum group, for swimming hard this last weekend and stepping up to assist with the new swimmers at the meet, was great to see such great leadership,” coach Moelter concluded.
The next opportunity for the F.A.S.T. swimmers to hit the pool, will be in two weeks as they prepare to head to Rice Lake on Nov. 30.
