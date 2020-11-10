2020 Ladysmith News Sports
All-Area Volleyball
Name SchoolYear
Kaela AndersonBruceSr
Ella LindauBruceSr
Allie Wallace BruceSr.
Emma AllardFlambeau Sr
Ali HrubyFlambeau So
Mady MartinFlambeau So
Allison ClarkLadysmithSo
Emerson ClarkLadysmithSo
Abby MeltzLadysmithSr
Emma NilesLadysmithSr
Holly RandsLadysmithJr
Leah AllardLake HolcombeSr
Allison Golat-HattamerLake HolcombeSr
Annabelle WincekLake HolcombeJr
The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids and their accomplishments, attitudes, teamwork, sportsmanship and efforts in competition.
Players are listed alphabetically by school
