2020 Ladysmith News Sports All-Area Volleyball

2020 Ladysmith News Sports

All-Area Volleyball

 

Name  SchoolYear

Kaela AndersonBruceSr

Ella LindauBruceSr

Allie Wallace BruceSr.

Emma AllardFlambeau Sr

Ali HrubyFlambeau So

Mady MartinFlambeau So

Allison ClarkLadysmithSo 

Emerson ClarkLadysmithSo

Abby MeltzLadysmithSr

Emma NilesLadysmithSr

Holly RandsLadysmithJr

Leah AllardLake HolcombeSr

Allison Golat-HattamerLake HolcombeSr

Annabelle WincekLake HolcombeJr

 

The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids and their accomplishments, attitudes, teamwork, sportsmanship and efforts in competition. 

Players are listed alphabetically by school

