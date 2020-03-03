Falcons stung by Hornets
The Flambeau boy’s basketball team played host to the Cadott Hornets last Monday night as they wrapped up the regular season at home in nonconference action.
The first half started off back and forth before the Hornets pulled away late before the half as they took a 39-23 lead into the locker room.
In the second half the Hornets kept up their attack as they outscored the Falcns 26-21 as they went on to defeat the Falcons 65-44.
The Falcons were led by Dakota Miller and Harely Oapchan, who both finished the night with 12 points. Opachan finished with a doble-double as the sophomore also grabbed 10 rebounds. Riley Ewer finished with seven points and eight rebounds as Nick Derfus went on to chip in with six points in the Falcon’s loss.
The night was capped off with the Falcon seniors being honored as Miller and Derfus played their final game at home. Jaden Trott, Jaydo Moore and Georgia Groothousen were also honored as managers and statictisions as all five seniors were given special gifts by head coach Jeff Podgornik.
