The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to get outside and cast a line during Memorial Day Weekend.
With fishing seasons open across the state and over 84,000 miles of rivers and streams and 15,000 lakes, Wisconsin has no shortage of great places to fish. No matter where anglers decide to fish, all Wisconsin residents and non-residents over the age of 16 are required to purchase a fishing license. Anglers can buy licenses through Go Wild, the DNR’s license portal, or from a license agent.
