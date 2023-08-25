Sturgeon

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers the inland hook and line season for lake sturgeon will take place Sept. 2 - Sept. 30 on certain waters. Lake sturgeon in these waterbodies remain strong thanks to continued science-based management practices and habitat work.

Anglers interested in harvesting a lake sturgeon must have their general 2023 fishing license and a valid hook and line lake sturgeon tag. Licenses and tags may be purchased online through Go Wild or from a license vendor. All licenses and regulations apply.

