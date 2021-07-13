Hayshakers go 2-2 at Blue Hills Fest
The Tony Hayshakers went into last weekend on a two game win streak as they competed in the 2021 Blue Hills Festival Baseball Tournament.
In the opening game Friday night the Hayshakers faced off against the Haugen Hornets.
The Hornets took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Hayshakers tied things up in the bottom of the second inning as the score stood at 1-1 until the sixth inning when Haugen took a 3-1 lead.
Tony cut into the lead though in the bottom of the sixth inning with one run and trailed until the bottom of the eighth inning when they scored three runs behind a big home run by Bryce Meverden to take the lead 5-3 and go on to hold off the Hornets in the top of the ninth to take the victory.
Meverden led the way at the plate with two hits and three RBIs in the win against the Hornets.
Saturday afternoon the Hayshakers faced the Eau Claire Rivermen and took an early 2-0 lead and never looked back as they went on to an 11-0 victory as Ethan Martin and Caden Dupee each had two hits apiece. Martin, Nate Roach and Carter Vedegan each finished with two RBIs in the win as Martin and Jon Kaiser combined to get the victory on the mound for the Hayshakers.
The final two games of the weekend didn’t go as the Hayshakers had planned as they lost to the Bloomer Fighting Woodticks 13-0 and the Ashland Merchants 5-3 up in Ashland.
The Hayshakers are back in action on Saturday, July 17 as they will be home against the Minoqua Wood Ducks before heading to Mellen on Sunday to take on the Iron City Miners.
