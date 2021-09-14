FINISHING OFF THE TACKLE

FINISHING OFF THE TACKLE – Flambeau senior line backer, Dawson Kauffman went to clean up this tackle as he helped team mate, Morgan Smith (#73) tackle this Holcombe defender as they held off the Cheiftains 22-20 last Friday night on the road. – Photo by Raya Schindler

